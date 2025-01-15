Soccer

Liverpool subs’ impact shows I don’t need to strengthen in window: Slot

Man City held to draw after late collapse against Brentford

15 January 2025 - 09:58 By Peter Hall and Philip O'Connor
Diogo Jota scores Liverpool's first goal in their Premier League win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Nottingham on Tuesday night.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Arne Slot insisted the strength of the options he has in reserve means the club do not need to add to their squad in the January transfer window, after substitute Diogo Jota earned his side a draw at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Jota netted just 22 seconds after coming off the bench — Liverpool's fastest goal by a substitute on record in the Premier League — heading home a corner from fellow replacement Kostas Tsimikas.

The Portuguese forward was one of four Liverpool strikers on the pitch when he cancelled out Chris Wood's opener at the City Ground, with Italy international Federico Chiesa an unused substitute.

“I think you saw today again, that I can still strengthen the team or impact the game with the substitutions I have from the bench,” Slot said when asked whether Liverpool will have a busy January transfer window.

“And it was not for the first time this season that these players have helped us. If you looked at today, I could not have asked for more. I said to them at halftime, don't get frustrated.

“I knew we would get chances, with the options we had. We created chance after chance late on and could have won.”

The draw preserves Liverpool's six-point lead over surprise title rivals Forest, with Slot's side having played a game less.

High-flying Forest, who are enjoying a remarkable season after just avoiding relegation last term, raced into the lead in an electric City Ground atmosphere through striker Chris Wood with eight minutes on the clock.

Liverpool, whose only league defeat this season before their trip to the East Midlands came against Forest in September, looked to be heading for another humbling before Jota headed home a 66th-minute equaliser from a corner.

Jota and Mohamed Salah went close to securing victory for Liverpool late on but found home goalkeeper Matz Sels in inspired form.

Also on Tuesday night Manchester City threw away a two-goal lead as Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard scored late goals to earn the hosts a 2-2 draw in a Premier League thriller.

After suffering six league defeats in November and December, City bounced back with a draw against Everton and wins over Leicester City and West Ham United, but Tuesday's late collapse brought their short-lived revival to an abrupt halt.

The point leaves them sixth on 35, 12 adrift of leaders Liverpool, who drew 1-1 at second-placed Forest, while the Bees are 10th on 28 after an unlikely comeback.

Man City need reinforcements after no summer signings, Guardiola admits

Citizens have suffered injuries to Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri and defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias
Sport
1 day ago

The breakthrough finally came for City in the 66th minute when a brilliant ball from the right by Kevin De Bruyne was met by Foden, who steered a deft volley in at the far post.

The game should have been over when Foden made it 2-0 12 minutes later by reacting quickest to rattle home the rebound, after Savinho's shot was saved, to silence the home fans.

Four minutes later, however, Brentford's Wissa ensured a nervy finish when he fired in from close range to reduce the deficit and, with City's defenders having made several last-ditch interventions to protect the lead, they should have been aware of the threat posed by the hosts.

But Denmark international Christian Norgaard was allowed to complete the comeback two minutes into added time, getting enough power on his glancing header to send it past Stefan Ortega, despite the City keeper getting a strong hand to it.

Reuters

