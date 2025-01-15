Rigobert Song’s appointment as CAR coach comes under fire

Former Cameroon captain and coach Rigobert Song has been appointed to take charge of the Central African Republic’s national team by the country’s sports ministry, a decision rejected by the football federation on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old Song, who played as a central defender for his country at four World Cups and then coached the Indomitable Lions at the finals in Qatar in 2022, met with the country’s president, Faustin-Archange Touadera, on Monday, after which his appointment was announced by a government decree.

But the Central African Football Federation said it had learnt “with dismay and surprise through social networks” of the decree and “was not consulted in the taking of this decision”.

It said it rejected the appointment but “would like to avoid any action aimed at creating an unnecessary crisis between the ministry in charge of sports and the body in charge of management of Central African football”.