Soccer

Royal AM saga far from over as coaches, security demand pay

Players pitch for training to find gates locked as uncertainty puts into doubt team’s fixture against Orlando Pirates

15 January 2025 - 10:47
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Royal AM coach John Maduka during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Royal AM at Orlando Stadium, Soweto. File photo.
Royal AM coach John Maduka during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Royal AM at Orlando Stadium, Soweto. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Contrary to claims that normality is returning at troubled Premier Soccer League team Royal AM, it has been established that more chaos is brewing despite some players receiving their salaries last weekend.

Sources on Tuesday said the technical team and support staff, led by head coach John Maduka, had not received their salaries, while players pitched at the training facility to be greeted by locked gates as security complained they were owed money.

The uncertainty prevailing at the club puts into doubt Royal's fixture against Orlando Pirates scheduled for January 23. The team last played away to TS Galaxy on December 29 and requested their match against Chippa United be postponed last weekend.

On Tuesday Sowetan established Royal players have not trained, apparently because the coaches and other support staff have not received their pay.

"There is no training. We have not trained since December because the coaches have not been paid for two months," said a player who asked to remain anonymous.

"On Monday, when we got there [to the training base in Pietermaritzburg] the security guys were on strike and didn't want to open the gate. They haven't been paid for three months. The coaches have been at home because they are owed salaries.''

Another player confirmed he is owed money, while some of his colleagues received their pay.

MaMkhize plans ‘to use son’ Andile to sidestep Royal’s Sars issue: sources

KwaZulu-Natal club argues ‘owner’ and chair Andile Mpisane is not the subject of any tax probe
Sport
5 days ago

The South African Revenue put Royal under curatorship amid reports club president Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize is under investigation over her tax affairs, apparently with an outstanding bill of R40m.

Her assets, including luxury cars, were seized by the tax regulator after a raid in December and Royal's bank accounts were frozen. 

It is unclear if the latest impasse will be resolved before next week's clash with Pirates.

Royal general manager Richard Makhoba could not be reached for comment, but responded in a WhatsApp message: "Please verify with your sources. I am not here to comment on hearsay."   

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue

PSL postponed Royal’s match against Chippa United after the club conveyed it could not honour the fixture
Sport
6 days ago

MaMkhize finds herself between a rock and a hard place after Sars raid

'Royal AM players have been on a go slow [since] late last year.'
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Pirates and Stellies’ Caf quarter heroics another sign of new life in SA football

Sundowns on the verge of reaching Champions League quarters too, which will make it three SA teams in 2024-25 continental competition
Sport
1 day ago

‘Why not?’: quarterfinal qualifiers Pirates out to beat Al Ahly in Cairo

Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro has three reasons for his team to try to win against the 12-time champions
Sport
23 hours ago

Toughening up in Algeria: Mayo determined to make it at Belouizdad

‘I think with the Bafana call-ups, yes, I've put up my hand, knocking on the door and asking questions to be in the team‘
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Why not?’: quarterfinal qualifiers Pirates out to beat Al Ahly in Cairo Soccer
  2. ‘An emotional moment’: Pirates coach Riveiro on screaming after Mbatha screamer Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana bite harder against the Indomitable Lions in Afcon ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Benni boots Bafana to win over Angola Sport
  5. Djokovic survives Aussie Open scare as Swiatek, Sinner shrug off doping cloud Sport

Latest Videos

Sudan's army recaptures strategic city in possible turning point | REUTERS
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge Day 3 | 15 ...