Royal AM saga far from over as coaches, security demand pay
Players pitch for training to find gates locked as uncertainty puts into doubt team’s fixture against Orlando Pirates
Contrary to claims that normality is returning at troubled Premier Soccer League team Royal AM, it has been established that more chaos is brewing despite some players receiving their salaries last weekend.
Sources on Tuesday said the technical team and support staff, led by head coach John Maduka, had not received their salaries, while players pitched at the training facility to be greeted by locked gates as security complained they were owed money.
The uncertainty prevailing at the club puts into doubt Royal's fixture against Orlando Pirates scheduled for January 23. The team last played away to TS Galaxy on December 29 and requested their match against Chippa United be postponed last weekend.
MaMkhize plans ‘to use son’ Andile to sidestep Royal’s Sars issue: sources
The South African Revenue put Royal under curatorship amid reports club president Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize is under investigation over her tax affairs, apparently with an outstanding bill of R40m.
Her assets, including luxury cars, were seized by the tax regulator after a raid in December and Royal's bank accounts were frozen.
It is unclear if the latest impasse will be resolved before next week's clash with Pirates.
Royal general manager Richard Makhoba could not be reached for comment, but responded in a WhatsApp message: "Please verify with your sources. I am not here to comment on hearsay."
