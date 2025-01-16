Amorim welcomes pressure as Man United grind to turn season around

The pressure to deliver can be the key to turning Manchester United's season around, coach Ruben Amorim said on Wednesday as his team looks to end a four-match winless run in the Premier League when they face bottom side Southampton.

Two months into Amorim's tenure, United sit 14th in the league, and despite flashes of brilliance in a 2-1 win at Manchester City, a 2-2 draw with Liverpool and Sunday's FA Cup penalty shoot-out win over Arsenal with 10 men, a lack of consistency has the coach worried.

“Yeah, I'm always concerned because we didn't have, during these games, the consistency in performances, in results. So always worried,” Amorim said on Wednesday.

“This next game will teach me more about my players than the last two — fans will expect more tomorrow. We have to deliver.”