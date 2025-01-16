Soccer

Brave derby win against Spurs shows Arsenal gunning for title, says Arteta

‘It is a test of attitude, what we are made of, the courage that we have and how much we really care only about a result’

16 January 2025 - 09:05 By Marc Jones and Martyn Herman
Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal in their Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed his side's 2-1 comeback win against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday as proof they remains firmly in the Premier League title race, though he rued their failure to kill the game off despite ample opportunity.

Arsenal rekindled their title hopes when they came from a goal down to secure a win that brings them back within four points of leaders Liverpool albeit having played one game more.

“I think we were sensational,” Arteta said after the game which had come after his side had lost two cup games in quick succession and suffered another major injury blow, this time to Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus who is out for the season.

“It is a test of attitude, what we are made of, the courage that we have and how much we really care only about a result,” Arteta said.

A 2-0 defeat at home by Newcastle United last week in the League Cup semifinal first leg and then a penalty shoot-out exit at home against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round had left Arsenal's season in danger of unravelling.

Asked whether Wednesday's result had proved to any doubters that Arsenal remain serious title chasers, Arteta said: “We are, because there is so much to play for, and we can see how difficult it is for every team to win.”

Son Heung-min had put Tottenham in front in the 25th minute but Arsenal drew level when an inswinging corner was deflected into his own net by Spurs striker Dominic Solanke. Leandro Trossard then fired in the winner just before half time.

Arteta's side failed to take several chances to finish off Tottenham and were never entirely comfortable.

“We should have put the game to bed much earlier, but it is what it is, then we have to suffer.” 

Trossard rekindled Arsenal's title hopes with his winner.

Starting the derby seven points behind leaders Liverpool in third place, things looked bad for Arsenal when Son Heung-min's deflected volley gave Tottenham a 25th-minute lead against the run of play.

The mood changed quickly before half time though as Gabriel's header from a Declan Rice corner deflected in off Solanke in the 40th minute.

Four minutes later Arsenal went ahead when Trossard fired a left-foot shot past the dive of Spurs keeper Antonin Kinsky.

Arsenal failed to take several chances to finish off Spurs after the break and were never entirely comfortable but they did enough to earn the win that lifted them back into second place with 43 points from 21 games. Liverpool have 47 from one game fewer.

Tottenham, now without a win in five league games, are 13th with 24 points. 

Reuters

