Deano van Rooyen finds his feet at boyhood club Orlando Pirates

’It’s good for SA football,’ right-back says of the Buccaneers and his former club Stellies reaching Caf quarters

16 January 2025 - 10:11
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Deano Van Rooyen of Orlando Pirates during their Caf Champions League group C match against CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates right-back Deano van Rooyen has attributed his recent superlative form to passion and settling well at the club after joining from Stellenbosch FC in August.

Van Rooyen played arguably his best game in a Pirates shirt when they beat Algerian side CR Belouizdad 2-1 in their penultimate Caf Champions League group C fixture at Orlando Stadium last Sunday, clinching a quarterfinal place with a game to spare.

“I'm settling in well and I am just doing my job, that's all. I am enjoying my football because I play with a passion, playing for the club I grew up supporting,'' said the soft-spoken 28-year-old.

The former Stellies captain congratulated his former side for reaching the Confederation Cup quarterfinals. The Cape winelands side beat Stade Malien of Mali in their penultimate Caf Confederation Cup group B clash at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday to reach the last eight, also with a game to spare.

“Stellenbosch deserve it. I am so happy they also made it to the quarterfinals of the Confed Cup. This is good for our football,'' said the Stellenbosch-born Van Rooyen, who made more than 130 top-flight appearances for Stellies before joining Pirates.

He is expected to start when Pirates face Al Ahly in Cairo in their last group C fixture on Saturday (6pm).

Pirates and Stellies’ Caf quarter heroics another sign of new life in SA football

Sundowns on the verge of reaching Champions League quarters too, which will make it three SA teams in 2024-25 continental competition
Sport
2 days ago

The Buccaneers top the pool with 11 points, one ahead of Al Ahly, who have also qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament they won last season.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has made it clear their target is a win in Cairo to maintain their place at the summit of group C. 

Van Rooyen and Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashley du Preez, who also joined Amakhosi from Stellies, are cousins, as their mothers are sisters.

Du Preez's mom took care of Van Rooyen in Idas Valley, an agricultural area in Stellenbosch where he attended high school.

