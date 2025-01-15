Soccer

Ertugral brought new lease of life at Cape Town City: Makaringe

‘It was important for us to hear a different voice, sometimes that's all you need,’ says former Pirates midfielder

16 January 2025 - 13:43
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Cape Town City midfielder Fortune Makaringe.
Image: Samuel shivambu

Cape Town City midfielder Fortune Makaringe believes a new sheriff in town in Muhsin Ertuğral is all they needed to turn their fortunes around, lauding the Turk's arrival as something that has rejuvenated players.

Ertuğral joined City as technical director two weeks ago, also acting as interim coach for the remainder of the season after the club parted ways with their boss of three years, Eric Tinkler.

Ertuğral recorded back-to-back Betway Premiership wins over Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in his first two games in charge before losing 1-0 to Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein on the weekend.

“Coach Muhsin has come in with his expertise and experience,” Makaringe said on the sidelines of last week's Nedbank Cup draw in Sandton.

“It was important for us to hear a different voice, sometimes that's all you need. Coach Tinkler also did well with the team but a new voice was all that was needed.

“When a new coach comes in, everyone wants to raise their hands to show what they can offer and that has been the case at our club too. Everyone wants to prove to the coach they can do the job for the team. There's a new lease of life.”

Nursing a groin injury, 32-year-old Makaringe is confident he'll return to game fitness and form soon. The former Maritzburg United midfielder has played eight games in City colours since joining them from Pirates in the off-season. 

Toughening up in Algeria: Mayo determined to make it at Belouizdad

‘I think with the Bafana call-ups, yes, I've put up my hand, knocking on the door and asking questions to be in the team‘
Sport
1 day ago

“I am healing quicker than expected and I believe I will come back strong because I am still young. I am also taking good care of myself,” he said.

City face Sekhukhune United away in the first round of the Nedbank, billed for a yet-to-be-confirmed date on the weekend of January 25 and 26. The Citizens' next game in the league is against Richards Bay at home on Friday (7.30pm).

“We've got a thrilling fixture [against Sekhukhune]. It's a fixture we are familiar with.

“We know we must go to the next round and take it from there but the hunger to win cups is there, so we see the Nedbank Cup as another chance for us to try to achieve something,” Makaringe said

SowetanLIVE

