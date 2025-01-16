Soccer

‘I can’t argue with the coach’: Chiefs’ Duba prefers playing at striker

Forward says battling Amakhosi will have a better second half of the season if they can improve their concentration in matches

16 January 2025 - 14:40
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Wandile Duba celebrates a goal for Kaizer Chiefs. File photo.
Wandile Duba celebrates a goal for Kaizer Chiefs. File photo.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs' talented emerging forward Wandile Duba has admitted he prefers playing as a striker rather than a winger.

Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has used Duba in both roles this season but the 20-year-old Amakhosi youth product says he's more effective and comfortable playing at striker.

He was speaking before Chiefs' Betway Premiership clash against Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday — a game Amakhosi will play without Nabi on the bench as he earned a red card in their 1-0 defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Sunday.

“Everyone knows from my time with the club in the DDC [Dstv Diski Challenge U-23 league] I play as a No 9. If I'm played as No 9, I give the team what they want,” Duba said at a media day at Chiefs' Village in Naturena on Thursday.

“I have discussed this with the coach but he plans in a different way for every game. I can't argue with the coach. My job is to get on the field and play.

“Even if he wants to play me as a centreback, I will get on the field and play because that's my job.”

Nabi and his technical staff have strived for answers to many posers in their tough challenge rebuilding Amakhosi from their nine past seasons without silverware.

It has largely been a battle, with inconsistent Chiefs in sixth place after 13 matches.

Duba called on his teammates to increase their focus during games, acknowledging part of their inconsistency has been due to an inability to concentrate throughout matches.

The forward has been one of his club's few in-form players, contributing four of the 16 goals the club has scored in the Premiership.

Chiefs have lost five of those 13 games, won five and drawn three, but Duba believes if they can improve their concentration they will have a stronger second half of the season.

“There's no game we're not supposed to win, but our problem has been losing concentration in those matches and missing chances,” said Duba.

“If you look at the Arrows game we lost an important chance [by Ranga Chivaviro in front of an open goal], a chance we were supposed to score to at least steal a point. This puts pressure on us because we as strikers are paid to score goals.

“If we don't take our chances we're putting our defenders under pressure. Our problem is lacking the concentration but the desire and mentality to win games is there.

“Even you guys [the media], if you check the stats you can see how many chances we're creating. Our attack is doing well, it's the defending we need to tighten up.”

Fans take to ‘Spaces’ again as Kaizer Chiefs face tough clash against Sekhukhune

‘All the opponents have one or two chances and they score. They have been so lucky.’
Sport
1 day ago

Sixth-placed Chiefs have conceded the second most goals in the Premiership — as many as they have scored, 16 — after 13th place Marumo Gallants (21).

Duba said Chiefs' players have realised they need to improve their focus, adding their lapses have nothing to do with their fitness.

“No-one can function properly if he's not right mentally. I think all of us, as players, need to know that for 90 minutes we need to give our all. We can't afford to lose concentration until the final whistle.

“It's not a matter of fitness. Everyone has seen we've played three matches in seven days. We played Cape Town City [a 1-0 defeat], Stellies [Stellenbosch FC, a 2-1 win] and Arrows.”

The forward, whose four league goals include the brace that helped Chiefs beat Stellies last week, said if some tiredness creeps in at the end of games it is due to the punishing schedule. “The travelling causes a lot of exhaustion.”

Chiefs’ chameleon-like performances are displayed in their past 11 results in all competitions, which reads: LDLWDLDWLWL.

READ MORE

Toughening up in Algeria: Mayo determined to make it at Belouizdad

‘I think with the Bafana call-ups, yes, I've put up my hand, knocking on the door and asking questions to be in the team‘
Sport
1 day ago

Deano van Rooyen finds his feet at boyhood club Orlando Pirates

’It’s good for SA football,’ right-back says of the Buccaneers and his former club Stellies reaching Caf quarters
Sport
6 hours ago

Pirates and Stellies’ Caf quarter heroics another sign of new life in SA football

Sundowns on the verge of reaching Champions League quarters too, which will make it three SA teams in 2024-25 continental competition
Sport
2 days ago

‘Why not?’: quarterfinal qualifiers Pirates out to beat Al Ahly in Cairo

Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro has three reasons for his team to try to win against the 12-time champions
Sport
2 days ago

Royal AM saga far from over as coaches, security demand pay

Players pitch for training to find gates locked as uncertainty puts into doubt team's fixture against Orlando Pirates
Sport
1 day ago

‘You have been my home’: Tau pens heartfelt farewell to Ahly and their fans

Bafana star thanks Egyptian giants where he won 12 titles as he heads to Qatar SC
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gerda Steyn joins Hollywood, targets another Comrades, Oceans double Sport
  2. Stormers and Sharks in desperate scramble Rugby
  3. Rigobert Song’s appointment as CAR coach comes under fire Soccer
  4. ‘You have been my home’: Tau pens heartfelt farewell to Ahly and their fans Soccer
  5. Deano van Rooyen finds his feet at boyhood club Orlando Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire accord, and more - Five stories you need to ...
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...