Motaung praises offensive record but says Chiefs still want to bolster attack
Amakhosi have conceded 16 goals, the second-most in the league
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has implied that for a team that signed only one offensive player, Gaston Sirino, ahead of the season, their offensive statistics are not bad, though admitting they still want to bolster their attack this transfer window.
Sixth-placed Chiefs have scored 16 goals from 13 league games this season. Betway Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have both scored 22 from 11 outings, are the only two teams to have scored more than Amakhosi.
If Chiefs could have been tighter at the back — they have also conceded 16, the second-most in the league after 13th-placed Marumo Gallants (21) — they most likely would have won more than five matches and be higher than sixth place.
“Sirino was the only offensive player we signed in the last window with a plan for identifying each window,” Motaung said during a media day at Chiefs' Village Naturena on Thursday.
Fans take to ‘Spaces’ again as Kaizer Chiefs face tough clash against Sekhukhune
Polokwane City and Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis and Swiss striker Ruben Del Campo are among players linked to Amakhosi during the January transfer window.
Motaung insisted Chiefs would love to be transparent and share the names of players they are targeting, but said they cannot in respect of the clubs those players are attached to.
“We're engaging with many clubs, with many players but it's disrespectful to come out and speak about other clubs' players.
“I know people want information and the progress and we'd love to share that but we respect our colleagues from other clubs.”
After a 1-0 league “home” defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on the weekend, Chiefs meet third-placed Sekhukhune United in a tough clash at the same venue on Sunday.
SowetanLIVE
