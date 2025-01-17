Soccer

Chiefs’ young striker Wandile Duba has gran to thank for not quitting the game

‘I’m happy when I’m able to give her flowers when she is still alive’

17 January 2025 - 12:20
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Wandile Duba with his man of the match award after his brace in Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 Betway Premiership win against Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on January 8.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs' talented young striker Wandile Duba has revealed he might have quit the game when going through the junior ranks had he not been encouraged to continue by his grandmother. 

The 20-year-old forward was speaking  before Chiefs' Betway Premiership clash against Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

He said without advice from his grandmother Nomusa Thabethe, he might have quit the game in 2017 when he was at the now-defunct DSM Football Development academy in southern Johannesburg before joining Chiefs' junior ranks.

“To be where I am today is because of that person. She sacrificed a lot for me to be where I am today,” he said.

“I'm happy when I'm able to give her flowers when she is still alive. It's very little what I've done but I believe big things are coming.

“It makes me very happy to know back home [in eMkhondo, Mpumalanga] my siblings are able to watch me on television because my grandmother made many sacrifices for me.

“I left Mpumalanga in 2017 and had to stay at the academy. There a time I wanted to quit but she had none of that.

“She said I must continue in Johannesburg. We're not a rich family but she tried to make sure I survived in Johannesburg.”

Duba has been one of battling Chiefs' few in-form players this season, contributing four of their 16 goals in the Premiership, including a brace that earned last week's 2-1 midweek win against Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium.

Sixth-placed Chiefs have lost five of their 13 league games, won five and drawn three as Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi and his technical staff battle to turn around the fortunes of the Soweto giants, who have not won silverware in nine seasons.

Nabi earned a red card in Chiefs' 1-0 defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Sunday.

