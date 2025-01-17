Soccer

'Don't be afraid to move to North Africa,' Khanyisa Mayo urges PSL players

17 January 2025 - 11:15
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Bafana Bafana's Khanyisa Mayo is upended by Eswatini's Sifiso Matse during an international friendly at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Khanyisa Mayo has encouraged South African players to leave their comfort zone and take opportunities of playing in North Africa if they get offers.

Mayo, 26, has completed five months at Algerian club CR Belouizdad who were denied a quarterfinal spot in the Caf Champions League by Orlando Pirates. 

The former Cape Town City striker said it was not easy for him to adapt to playing conditions and the style of play in Algeria but he has no regrets about his decision to leave the PSL.

“I encourage more players from South Africa to go to North Africa. For me it's about getting out of your comfort zone.

“I was familiar with South African football but I also wanted to play at the highest level of football in the continent, which is the Champions League.

“Most of the [top] teams in North Africa compete in the Champions League. It gives you an opportunity to grow in football and also grow as a player. I encourage players to go outside South Africa and explore their options. Football is not only in South Africa but all around the world.”

With his team knocked out of the Champions League by Orlando Pirates last week, Mayo now has to help Belouizdad finish in a good position in the Algerian league for them to come back to intercontinental football next season.

After 11 league matches, Mayo's team languish in 11th spot with 19 points but have three games in hand compared with log leaders JS Kabyile who are on top of the log with 24 points.

After initially struggling to play as many minutes for Belouizdad, Mayo's game time has improved recently. He featured in three of the past six league matches in which he managed to bang in two goals in the games Belouizdad won against ASO Chlef and JS Saoura.

