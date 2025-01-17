Polokwane City moves up to third spot with win over SuperSport

Polokwane City moved to third spot on the Betway Premiership standings with a hard 1-0 win over inconsistent SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

A goal by Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis shortly before the half-time break has put City on 25 points from 14 matches as they continue to impress under coach Phuti Mohafe.

City are five and two points away from logleaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively but they have played two more matches than their counterparts who have Champions League commitments.

But City may be overtaken by Sekhukhune United if they beat Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

There was drama after 84 minutes when United goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa City dived the right way to save a penalty by City’s Puleng Marema after Aphiwe Baliti brought down Raymond Daniels in the box.