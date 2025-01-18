Soccer

Sundowns coach Cardoso calls on senior players to step up against AS FAR

18 January 2025 - 16:06
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants a big performance from his senior players against AS FAR.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants a big performance from his senior players against AS FAR.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will again tap into the vast experience of senior players when they host Moroccan side AS FAR in their crucial Champions League clash at Loftus on Saturday. 

The Brazilians go into their last match of the group stages needing a point to progress to the quarterfinal and Cardoso said senior players will have to step up and deliver a favourable result. 

“Your question makes me speak about experienced players and as a coach it is clear that we depend on those players,” he said as he looked ahead to this match Sundowns cannot afford to lose. 

Defeat against AS FAR and victory for third-placed Raja Casablanca against AS Maniema in the other match of the group on Sunday may seem them eliminated if permutations don't go in favour of the Brazilians. 

“Our job is to try to give them the tools to be able to perform in the best possible way and face different moments that games and competitions will bring. We want to arrive in these decisive moments with the mentality where we are able to face the difficulties and make games as easy as they can.

“Naturally players who have more experience, more quality and a better way to emotionally face games, appear in the right moments. You just need to create the right mindset and emotions so that it comes naturally.” 

Last week during their hard-fought 2-1 win over AS Maniema away from home, attacker Peter Shalulile came off the bench to score two late goals and Cardoso wants more of the same from his experienced players. 

“What I felt last week was the team was committed with spirit that was needed to face adversities of that game because it was harder than it was supposed to be. It was going to be better if we got the first goal but didn’t get it. 

Tickets for next month’s Soweto derby sold out

Tickets for the much-anticipated Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium have sold out.
Sport
5 hours ago

“As a result we suffered and we had to come right on a pitch that was dry and slow and against a physical opponent. We managed to overcome those difficulties and now it is another page of the same book and we need to write a story on it.” 

Cardoso also said younger players like Malibongwe Khoza have been instrumental for Sundowns this season. 

“I also believe younger players have contributed to the team. We trust everyone but the important thing is we know what do to as a team. In the right moment players will appear and Peter (Shalulile) came through for us in the last game. 

“Before him it was Iqraam (Rayners) who made decisive goals and Lucas Ribeiro has also made some decisive goals and many other players have contributed for us.

“We trust everyone and what is important is how we play and face each moment and focus on what we want at the end of the match because these matches are played until the last minute.” 

READ MORE

Motaung praises offensive record but says Chiefs still want to bolster attack

Amakhosi have conceded 16 goals, the second-most in the league after 13th-placed Marumo Gallants with 21
Sport
2 days ago

PSL announces Nedbank Cup last 32 match venues and dates

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the dates and times of the last 32 Nedbank Cup fixtures, with Kaizer Chiefs' match against ABC Motsepe League ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I can’t argue with the coach’: Chiefs’ Duba prefers playing at striker

Forward says battling Amakhosi will have a better second half of the season if they can improve their concentration in matches
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Giniel de Villiers becomes first South African to win ... Sport
  2. McKenzie announces request for expression of interest for SA’s Formula One bid Sport
  3. Battling Sabalenka into Australian Open fourth round, Djokovic and Alcaraz ... Sport
  4. Polokwane City moves up to third spot with win over SuperSport Soccer
  5. 'Don't be afraid to move to North Africa,' Khanyisa Mayo urges PSL players Soccer

Latest Videos

Dakar Rally 2025 - Stage 12 Afternoon
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...