Soccer

Sundowns sign Jayden Adams from Stellies

18 January 2025 - 18:30 By SPORT REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lucas Rebeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Jayden Adams of Stellenbosch FC during the 2024 Nedbank Cup semifinal at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on May 5 2024. File photo.
Lucas Rebeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Jayden Adams of Stellenbosch FC during the 2024 Nedbank Cup semifinal at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on May 5 2024. File photo.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have beaten stiff competition from their bitter rivals to secure the signature of Stellenbosch FC and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams.

Sundowns announced the signing of the 23-year-old star who has been with Stellies’ senior team since 2020 after being promoted from their junior ranks.

"Bafana Bafana international, Jayden Adams has joined the Home of the 14-times Champions on a 3.5-year deal," Sundowns wrote on their social media pages.

The highly rated player was reported to be on the radar of Orlando Pirates, who are in a massive Betway Premiership battle with Sundowns, while Kaizer Chiefs have also been mentioned a few times as well.

The player leaves the Winelands outfit having played at least 139 games for the club in the Premier Soccer League.

Last season he played a crucial part in helping Stellies to win the Carling Knockout, their first trophy in the top tier

He is set to be a valuable addition to the Miguel Cardoso-coached Sundowns with his versatility.

The young midfielder can be used as a defensive or central option in the midfield, while he also can play as a left wing and an attacking midfielder.

READ MORE:

Sundowns coach Cardoso calls on senior players to step up against AS FAR

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will again tap into the vast experience of senior players when they host Moroccan side AS FAR in their crucial ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Tickets for next month’s Soweto derby sold out

Tickets for the much-anticipated Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium have sold out.
Sport
12 hours ago

Polokwane City moves up to third spot with win over SuperSport

Polokwane City moved to third spot in the Betway Premiership standings with a hard-fought 1-0 win over inconsistent SuperSport United at the Lucas ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs’ young striker Wandile Duba has gran to thank for not quitting the game

‘I’m happy when I’m able to give her flowers when she is still alive,’ says Amakhosi youth product.
Sport
1 day ago

Quarterfinal equation clear as Rayners urges Sundowns to go over the line against FAR

Since they lifted the trophy in 2016 under charismatic former coach Pitso Mosimane, Downs have only failed to get out of the group stages once.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tickets for next month’s Soweto derby sold out Soccer
  2. Battling Sabalenka into Australian Open fourth round, Djokovic and Alcaraz ... Sport
  3. McKenzie announces request for expression of interest for SA’s Formula One bid Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Giniel de Villiers becomes first South African to win ... Sport
  5. Polokwane City moves up to third spot with win over SuperSport Soccer

Latest Videos

Dakar Rally 2025 - Stage 12 Afternoon
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...