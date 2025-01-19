Soccer

Ahly coach Koller hits out over ‘valid goal’ disallowed in Pirates defeat

It was a somewhat hollow complaint — even if Rabia’s goal had been allowed a draw would not have been enough for Ahly to snatch top place

19 January 2025 - 12:55
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Paseka Mako of Orlando Pirates challenges Wessam Abou Ali of Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League match at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.
Image: Weam Mostafa\BackpagePix

Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller hit out at the match officials after his team's 2-1 defeat in Cairo on Saturday that saw Orlando Pirates top Group C of the Caf Champions League, alleging a legitimate goal was disallowed in added time.

Koller, who has won the last two Champions Leagues with Ahly, did not criticise Mauritanian referee Babacar Sarr directly. The Swiss boss questioned why the Confederation of African Football (Caf) does not employ video assistant referee (VAR) in the group stage, saying the match officials did not see the instance properly.

It was a somewhat hollow complaint, in some respects. Even if defender Rami Rabia’s goal had not been disallowed for offside a draw would not have been enough for Ahly to snatch top place from the Buccaneers — all that was at stake in the match with both teams having qualified for the quarterfinals.

Pirates ended on a morale-boosting 14 points to Ahly’s 10. Coach Jose Riveiro’s Bucs will hope for a kind draw for the quarters — top sides are drawn against the teams that finished second.

“Al Ahly scored a valid goal that was disallowed by the referee for no clear reason. It is sad that we lost due to a refereeing error,” Kohler said in his post-match press conference, via Kooola.com.

“Why does Caf not use video technology in the group stage? The African Champions League is the biggest tournament at the competitive level on the continent.

“We apologise to the referees because they did not see all the refereeing cases clearly and it is important they are provided with assistance.”

“Caf must reconsider the decision to exclude VAR from the group stage.”

Kohler said Al Ahly were missing a number of major players, “in addition to the difficulties of travel and long trips, as happened recently when facing Stade d'Abidjan in Ivory Coast”.

Ahly beat Stade 3-1 in Abidjan on Saturday, then had to play a midweek 2-0 Egyptian Premier League win at home to El Gouna on Wednesday. Pirates had no midweek domestic fixture between clinching their quarterfinal place with a 2-1 win against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday and travelling to Cairo to meet Ahly.

Koller said he did not want to use the schedule as an excuse, adding: “The players must focus in the next stage.”

Pirates rode their luck at times in Cairo and, not surprisingly, goalkeeper Sipho Chaine had to make some sharp saves to keep his team in the game.

But Riveiro’s team also showed their growth in the competition — where Pirates have clinched a first progression past the group stage since reaching the 2013 final — absorbing pressure and taking their chances through Relebohile Mofokeng (53rd minute) and Tshegofatso Mabasa’s (83rd) goals to secure a big win ahead of the quarters.

Hussein El Shahat equalised for Al Ahly in the 69th.

