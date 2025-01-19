Arteta having a headache over Saliba injury after Aston Villa draw

Arsenal's squandering of two Premier League points in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa was compounded by concerns about an injury to defender William Saliba that ruled him out of the game.

Saliba was not even in the squad after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

The Frenchman is integral to Arsenal's defence and his absence with a back injury in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign undermined their chances of staying with Manchester City in the title race.

“I think tomorrow we will have more information, we will have more tests on him and we will be more clear about it,” Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said.