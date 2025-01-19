Soccer

Arteta having a headache over Saliba injury after Aston Villa draw

Gunners forced to reshuffle defence with Jurrien Timber in the centre alongside Gabriel and midfielder Thomas Partey at right-back

19 January 2025 - 11:39 By Martyn Herman
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Leandro Trossard of Arsenal is challenged by Matty Cash of Aston Villa in their Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday night.
Leandro Trossard of Arsenal is challenged by Matty Cash of Aston Villa in their Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday night.
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal's squandering of two Premier League points in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa was compounded by concerns about an injury to defender William Saliba that ruled him out of the game.

Saliba was not even in the squad after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

The Frenchman is integral to Arsenal's defence and his absence with a back injury in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign undermined their chances of staying with Manchester City in the title race.

“I think tomorrow we will have more information, we will have more tests on him and we will be more clear about it,” Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said.

“For sure [we are worried], especially with the numbers we have in the squad and looking at our bench. Very worried.”

Arteta was forced to reshuffle his defence with Jurrien Timber switching to the centre alongside Gabriel and midfielder Thomas Partey filling in as a makeshift right-back.

Arsenal led 2-0 with goals by Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz but Villa hit back and Ollie Watkins equalised after Youri Tielemans headed his side back into contention.

Arteta was full of praise for his side's display but criticised the defending for the second goal as Matty Cash flighted over a cross that Watkins converted with a sumptuous volley.

“We can fault ourselves as well because defending the way we did especially with one of the goals, it cannot be part of our game if we want to be at the highest level in this country,” Arteta said. “The rest, what else can I ask the team to do against a really good side?”

Arteta will hope the scans on Saliba show no serious injury as the statistics suggest he is vital to Arsenal.

With Saliba in the team Arsenal have a 72% win rate while in the games he has missed since joining that dips to 38%.

Second-placed Arsenal's draw left them six points behind Liverpool who also have a game in hand and Arteta hinted at movement in the January transfer window.

“You look at the performances, I don't know how many teams are playing at this level in the league,” he said. “When you look at the bench, probably you say I think we are very short.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Last-gasp Nunez double gives Liverpool 2-0 win at Brentford

Substitute Darwin Nunez's stoppage-time double gave Liverpool a 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday, as the Premier League leaders left it late to ...
Sport
17 hours ago

‘You have to be careful with kids’ — Amorim cautious with Diallo praise

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim insisted he must be careful not to lavish Amad Diallo with too much praise after the Ivorian forward's late ...
Sport
2 days ago

Amorim welcomes pressure as Man United grind to turn season around

‘Nobody was expecting us to beat Arsenal and Liverpool, but now we have to be prepared for that pressure’
Sport
3 days ago

Brave derby win against Spurs shows Arsenal gunning for title, says Arteta

‘It is a test of attitude, what we are made of, the courage that we have and how much we really care only about a result’
Sport
3 days ago

Liverpool subs’ impact shows I don’t need to strengthen in window: Slot

Man City held to draw after late collapse against Brentford
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Cardoso calls on senior players to step up against AS FAR Soccer
  2. Pirates beat Ahly in Cairo to seal top spot in Champions League Soccer
  3. Tickets for next month’s Soweto derby sold out Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Giniel de Villiers becomes first South African to win ... Sport
  5. Battling Sabalenka into Australian Open fourth round, Djokovic and Alcaraz ... Sport

Latest Videos

Dakar Rally 2025 - Stage 12 Afternoon
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...