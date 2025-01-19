Vilakazi redeemed himself six minutes later when he collected a loose ball, after Sekhukhune had failed to clear their lines, before beautifully picking out a far post spot to beat Sangaré and give Amakhosi the winner.
Teen sub Vilakazi helps Chiefs stop Sekhukhune in their tracks
Mfundo Vilakazi comes off bench to break deadlock
Teen Mfundo Vilakazi came off the bench to net the winner for Kaizer Chiefs to beat 10-man Sekhukhune United 1-0 in their Betway Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
Sekhukhune, who had gone five league games without a defeat, were reduced to 10 men when Vuyo Letlapa was sent off for a challenge on Vilakazi in the 84th minute. Referee Akhona Makalima consulted with one of her assistants before sending Letlapa off.
It was only the second time Chiefs kept a clean sheet in the league this season, the win taking them from sixth to fifth place. Sekhukhune dropped from third to fourth.
Apart from when Vilakazi was denied by Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Sangaré in a one-on-one situation in the 80th minute, both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances in the second half as the tempo of the game also dropped.
Vilakazi redeemed himself six minutes later when he collected a loose ball, after Sekhukhune had failed to clear their lines, before beautifully picking out a far post spot to beat Sangaré and give Amakhosi the winner.
Chiefs made four changes to the starting XI that lost 1-0 to Lamontville Golden Arrows in their previous game at the same venue last weekend.
Rushwin Dortley, Samkelo Zwane, George Matlou and Pule Mmondi took the slots that were occupied by Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Vilakazi, Yusuf Maart and Mduduzi Shabalala. Shabalala didn't even make the match-day squad due to a slight hamstring injury.
Babina Noko made only one change to the starting line-up that did duty in their previous outing, a 3-0 win over SuperSport United away last Sunday, with Vusimuzi Mncube replacing Kamohelo Sithole in starting XI.
Chiefs had a notably positive first half, creating better opportunities than the visitors. Sangaré made three big saves, denying Wandile Duba, Dortley and Tebogo Potsane in the first half.
Ahly coach Koller hits out over ‘valid goal’ disallowed in Pirates defeat
Amakhosi's dominance was aided by having a packed three-man midfield in Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Matlou and Zwane. The trio made sure Chiefs bossed the middle of the park, working as a unit.
Sekhukhune improved marginally after the 25th minute water break, with Keletso Makgalwa and Katlego Otladisa on the right and left flanks taking matters into their own hands to penetrate Chiefs’ defence. However, Amakhosi managed to clear their lines whenever they played the ball into the box.
Even though they were better than Sekhukhune, Amakhosi were still clumsy, losing possession cheaply, especially Mthethwa, Zwane and Potsane. Chiefs also lacked aggression and sense of urgency whenever they were in possession.
Zitha Kwinika replaced Njabulo Blom in the 77th minute to play his first game of the season for Chiefs.
