Amorim labels his Man Utd team the worst in club’s history

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim labelled his side possibly the worst in the club's history after a 10th Premier League defeat of the season at home by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

United's 3-1 defeat leaves them in 13th place in the standings and on course for their lowest finish in the Premier League.

Brighton cruised to victory and United have now managed 11 points from a possible 33 since Amorim joined from Sporting in November. It is the first time since 1989-90 that they have lost 10 of their first 22 games of the league season.

“Imagine what this is [like] for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is [like] for me,” Amorim told Sky Sports. “We are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last coach [Erik ten Hag]. I have full knowledge of that.