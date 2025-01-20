Soccer

Anyone who joins Mamelodi Sundowns has to prove himself: Cardoso

Signings such as Adams and Mothiba will have to fight for their places, though the latter will not be available ‘for months’

20 January 2025 - 13:03
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
El Hassen Houeibib of AS FAR is challenged by Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns in their Caf Champions League group B match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sunday.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso insists new signing Jayden Adams and whoever joins the club will have to prove they deserve to play in the star-studded team, saying he won't hand out gifts to anyone.

Adams joined Masandawana from Stellenbosch FC on a three-and-a-half year deal on Saturday and while he is expected to hit the ground running, Cardoso said the midfielder won't be rushed into playing.

The highly-rated player left Stellies having made 139 appearances and is set to be a valuable addition to Sundowns.

“We believe in our players and anyone who joins this group has to prove himself. It is for Jayden and anyone else, we won't give gifts to no-one,” Cardoso said after his side qualified for the Caf Champions League quarterfinals with their 1-1 draw with AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday. Downs finished second in group B with nine points, behind FAR (10).

“They will have to rise and show they are better than all players and then we will see. So, Jayden and anyone joining the group must prove themselves. 

“We discuss and analyse performances daily and the players who perform better are the ones who will go on the pitch. We have a lot of competition and we will give them a chance to adapt and take the best from them.” 

Cardoso gave an update on former French-based striker Lebo Mothiba, who has been under assessment at the club, saying he is not someone they expect to contribute shortly.

Mothiba had a lengthy period on the sidelines as he was recovering from a long-term injury after he went under the knife, which saw him part ways with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

He started training with Sundowns a week ago and signed a short-term contract with the club.

“Let me make it clear, Lebo Mothiba will not help the team in the next months because he is not in a [good] condition. He comes from a long period of injury so we should not even think about helping the team at the moment,” he said.

“He is not in that process. He is working with us, he had one year without playing, he went for a big surgery. He is recovering from his condition, still with many questions in the process.

“He is a wonderful person and a wonderful player but everybody, even ourselves [Downs' technical team], we won't put pressure on him. Let's see what will happen to him.”

Sundowns return to domestic action with their Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

SowetanLIVE

