Barcelona manager Flick plays down Champions League title talk

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has played down talk of his side lifting the Champions League trophy this year and said he was only focused on winning Tuesday's clash at Benfica and working on areas where they could improve.

Flick heaped praise on Liverpool, who are top of the Champions League table with a perfect 18 points, three ahead of second-placed Barca followed by six teams on 13 points.

The top eight qualify automatically for the round of 16 and the next 16 teams meet in two-legged playoffs for the right to join them. Benfica are in 15th on 10 points.

“The future will tell whether we are among the favourites or not,” Flick told a press conference on Monday. “The Champions League is one of the most difficult competitions to win, but we have to try.

“When I look at Liverpool I see a team with incredible power. They are one of my favourite teams in the world right now.