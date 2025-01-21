Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs boss Jessica Motaung defends playing home games away

Events at FNB Stadium also an issue, such as concert on Sunday with US rock bands Green Day and The Offspring

21 January 2025 - 10:56
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung during their Carling Knockout quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on November 2.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has explained why the club's decision to play six of their 15 home league fixtures away from their backyard, FNB Stadium, was not a problem for their season ticket-holders.

Chiefs beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 in their last of three home league fixtures at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend. Amakhosi's partnership with eThekwini municipality requires them to play three league fixtures at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Chiefs also have a deal with Polokwane local municipality to host three games at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Chiefs season tickets cost R750. Motaung was asked how the ticket-holders were not prejudiced by Amakhosi playing more than a third of their home fixtures out of Gauteng. 

“We are a national brand, so we make sure all our supporters have access to us. From the start, the season ticket holders know FNB Stadium will host nine league games as we have to take other games to Durban and Polokwane,” Motaung said.

“They can also access the games in Durban and Polokwane, so it's not a problem. They know from the start the package has nine league games at FNB Stadium and that's good value for money.”

In recent times, Chiefs' peers and rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have never played their home league fixtures away from their cities, establishing slaughterhouses at Orlando Stadium, Loftus Versfeld and Lucas Moripe Stadium. One might argue that playing at fixed home venues has, to a certain extent, given Pirates and Sundowns the edge over Chiefs.

Motaung cited “the importance of being accessible to all their fans countrywide” as one of the reasons they play other games in Durban and Polokwane. However, she also implied sometimes Chiefs are forced to move away from FNB Stadium, owned by Stadium Management SA (SMSA), due to the venue hosting other events such as concerts to remain profitable.

“We must be accessible to all our fans countrywide as we are loved in all provinces but playing in three different stadiums is also affected by several things — scheduling, understanding South Africa is unique as we [clubs] don't own our stadiums. 

“So the availability of the stadium is important because there may be other events because South African stadiums are commercial entities.”

SMSA MD Bertie Grobbelaar said they negotiate with Chiefs at the start of the season as to how many games they will take to other provinces.

“At the beginning of the season we plan with Chiefs and see how many games they are taking, so there have never been problems,” Grobbelaar said.

FNB Stadium hosted a concert with major international rock bands Green Day and The Offspring, and South Africa's Fokofpolisiekar on Sunday. Grobbelaar admitted after such an event it will be a challenge to have the pitch ready for Chiefs' Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against lower division side Free Agents on Sunday.

“We're working hard to recover the pitch after the concert. We didn't sleep throughout the night, removing the pitch cover. The proof will be in the pudding on Sunday,” he said.

SowetanLIVE

