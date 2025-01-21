Maresca lauds Chelsea’s response after ending winless run against Wolves
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was pleased as his side returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, with his players regaining the lead after a late first-half equaliser.
Chelsea snapped a five-game winless run in the Premier League thanks to second-half goals from Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke after Tosin Adarabioyo's opener was cancelled out by Matt Doherty's goal for the visitors.
After two draws in their last two games after throwing away early leads, Maresca praised his team's reaction to take the home win that lifted them into fourth place.
“The performance until 40 minutes was very good, then the last five minutes we struggled. They scored a goal and we lost a bit of confidence, which was something that has happened a few times this season,” Maresca told the BBC.
“We need to learn to manage these situations better. In the second half we started well and scored the goals. Overall I think we deserved to win the game.
“We reacted well in the second half. After five games without a win it is not easy to do that. So it was important to win the game.”
Chelsea, who had been second as recently as last month, are now on 40 points, four points behind Nottingham Forest in third and second-placed Arsenal.
Asked about defensive miscues, the Italian manager was not convinced the 27 goals they have conceded in the Premier League have prevented his side from fighting higher up the table.
“If I'm not wrong only four or five teams in the league have conceded less than us. So why [ask about] a defensive problem?” Maresca said.
“I think the balance is quite good between offensive and defensive. Then you can concede a goal in any way.”
Maresca also stood up for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after the Spaniard gifted Wolves the equaliser by dropping a corner that led to Doherty's strike.
“Is part of our job when you make some mistakes. Robert has saved us many times, it happens, no problem.”
Chelsea, seeking to get back on track for a place in next season's Champions League, went ahead in the 24th minute when Tosin sidefooted home from close range. But Sanchez gifted Wolves an equaliser in first-half stoppage time when he dropped a corner and Doherty stabbed the ball in.
The home fans were fearing a repeat of recent games when Chelsea threw away leads, but Cucurella popped up in attack to score after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall — in his first league start for the Blues — flicked on a Madueke cross on the hour.
Five minutes later, Madueke nodded in to ensure a header from Trevoh Chalobah — returning to Stamford Bridge after being recalled from a loan spell at Crystal Palace — crossed the line.
The result left Wolves in 17th place.
Reuters