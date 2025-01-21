Maresca lauds Chelsea’s response after ending winless run against Wolves

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was pleased as his side returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, with his players regaining the lead after a late first-half equaliser.

Chelsea snapped a five-game winless run in the Premier League thanks to second-half goals from Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke after Tosin Adarabioyo's opener was cancelled out by Matt Doherty's goal for the visitors.

After two draws in their last two games after throwing away early leads, Maresca praised his team's reaction to take the home win that lifted them into fourth place.

“The performance until 40 minutes was very good, then the last five minutes we struggled. They scored a goal and we lost a bit of confidence, which was something that has happened a few times this season,” Maresca told the BBC.