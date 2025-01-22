Manchester City have Stones back in contention for PSG clash
Luis Enrique hopes special Paris St Germain tie with City is not season defining
Manchester City's defence will be strengthened by the return of John Stones, manager Pep Guardiola said, as they get ready to resume their Champions League campaign at Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
Two wins from six matches have left the 2023 winners in 22nd place in the Champions League table with eight points. However, Guardiola is confident his side can put their struggles over the last two months behind them with Stones, Ruben Dias and others coming back into the fold.
The 30-year-old Stones, who has been struggling with a foot injury since early November, last played in their 2-1 league loss at Aston Villa in December, where he was forced off at halftime.
Stones had scored three goals in 12 appearances before being sidelined.
Fellow defender Dias, who had missed five league games with injury played the full 90 minutes in their 6-0 thrashing of Ipswich Town on Sunday and is also fit.
“Ruben is back, John is back, and the people up front, they are coming back as well. Thanks for that, now game by game, let's see what happens,” Guardiola said on Tuesday.
With two matches still remaining in the new league phase, City are looking to claw their way up the table. The top eight teams qualify automatically for the last 16, while teams finishing ninth to 24th will compete in two-legged knockout playoffs to secure their spot in the last 16.
“Step by step the players are coming back and hopefully we can be there in the Premier League and qualify here. Today John came back to the team, that is incredibly good news for us,” Guardiola said.
“We can add to the position that we struggled a lot all season. We could not find our rhythm and the guys who have been with us, I could not demand [a faster return] from them as there was a fear of being injured.
“We could not sustain the intensity that has defined in the past nine years but now hopefully we [can] do it. Now comes the toughest period of the season — the challenge is there, and we go for it.”
Both City and PSG have struggled in the Champions League this season, with PSG 25th on seven points. Guardiola had kind words for PSG coach Luis Enrique, his friend and former Barcelona teammate.
“I want from the deepest of my heart a horrible performance from PSG, so we can beat them, but it will be 95 minutes and afterwards the relation [with Enrique] will return to how it always has been.
Guardiola and Luis Enrique played together at Barcelona and with Spain, and when Guardiola was Barca manager, the current PSG coach was in charge of the Barcelona B team, and their meeting in Paris comes at a difficult time for the two friends.
Both managers have struggled in the Champions League this season, with PSG on seven points and 25th in the standings, one place outside the knockout phase playoff zone, while City are one point ahead in 22nd.
“Tomorrow [Wednesday] is a special match, not just because of the importance for the two teams but because I will be up against a friend who I played with for many years and we crossed paths as coaches,” Luis Enrique said ahead of Wednesday's game.
“I hope the most important match is not the one against Manchester City, I hope it will be in the next phase of the competition at a very high level with the trophy at stake.”
The PSG boss knows, however, that the penultimate game of the league phase against City could be crucial in deciding the future of both clubs in the competition.
“I hope to have other more important games, but this is a special game because in the new format of the Champions League I don't think anyone could predict that City would have this number of points ahead of match day seven,” he said.
“But that is football and that is the new format. Right now we don't know how many points we will need to qualify, nobody can say. Maybe after this match day we will know that.”
PSG have suffered losses away to Arsenal and Bayern Munich this season, but the coach sees the draw against PSV Eindhoven and defeat by Atletico Madrid, both of which came at home, as the games which have really cost them.
“We should have won the games against PSV and Atletico at home. That is the reality,” Luis Enrique said.
“On the pitch, they were two games we should have won but football isn't as simple as that. With those five points we would already be qualifying for the next round.”
