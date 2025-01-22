Manchester City have Stones back in contention for PSG clash

Manchester City's defence will be strengthened by the return of John Stones, manager Pep Guardiola said, as they get ready to resume their Champions League campaign at Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

Two wins from six matches have left the 2023 winners in 22nd place in the Champions League table with eight points. However, Guardiola is confident his side can put their struggles over the last two months behind them with Stones, Ruben Dias and others coming back into the fold.

The 30-year-old Stones, who has been struggling with a foot injury since early November, last played in their 2-1 league loss at Aston Villa in December, where he was forced off at halftime.

Stones had scored three goals in 12 appearances before being sidelined.

Fellow defender Dias, who had missed five league games with injury played the full 90 minutes in their 6-0 thrashing of Ipswich Town on Sunday and is also fit.