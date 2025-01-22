Soccer

PSL suspends all Royal AM matches including Thursday's against Pirates

The club, placed under curatorship by Sars, will meet PSL executives on Friday

22 January 2025 - 19:20
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize during a Hollywoodbets Super League match between Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC and Royal Women at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on March 3 2024.
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize during a Hollywoodbets Super League match between Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC and Royal Women at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on March 3 2024.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Wednesday announced it had suspended all matches involving Royal AM until the KwaZulu-Natal club presents its case to the league on Friday.

All Royal matches in the Betway Premiership, including the game they were scheduled to play against Orlando Pirates at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Thursday night, have been put on hold by the PSL.

The club, which has been placed under curatorship by Sars, will meet the league's executive on Friday to make representations on the situation after failing to assure the league it could meet its fixture commitments.

Royal, owned by controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, have not played a match in the league since their 3-1 loss to TS Galaxy on December 29. Their away game against Chippa United on January 11 was postponed after players and staff reportedly went on strike due to nonpayment of salaries. 

Royal's suspended fixtures include their Nedbank Cup game against Milford FC, which was scheduled for Sunday at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

“On January 9 Royal AM FC informed the league it could not meet its commitments in respect of its match against Chippa United FC on January 11 due to difficulties arising from the appointment of a curator,” the PSL said in a statement.

Royal AM saga far from over as coaches, security demand pay

Players pitch for training to find gates locked as uncertainty puts into doubt team's fixture against Orlando Pirates
Sport
1 week ago

“The executive committee [exco] has since convened three separate meetings seeking the assurance that the club, under curatorship, will be able to meet its fixture commitments in a compliant fashion.

“On January 17 the exco was informed a joint letter of comfort (from the club management and curator) would be provided confirming the issues that led to the club being unable to meet its commitments had been resolved.

“No such letter of comfort has been forthcoming and exco has been left with no alternative but to cancel PSL fixture 106 — Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium at 7.30pm — and to suspend all other Royal AM fixtures until further notice.”

It remains to be seen whether the presentation to the PSL by Royal on Friday will bear any positive outcome. 

READ MORE:

PSL giving Royal AM’s Sars matter full attention, says Mato Madlala

Potential crisis looms as probe into Shauwn Mkhize’s alleged R40m tax debt results in postponed fixture, could see club liquidated
Sport
2 weeks ago

MaMkhize plans ‘to use son’ Andile to sidestep Royal’s Sars issue: sources

KwaZulu-Natal club argues ‘owner’ and chair Andile Mpisane is not the subject of any tax probe
Sport
1 week ago

MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue

PSL postponed Royal’s match against Chippa United after the club conveyed it could not honour the fixture
Sport
2 weeks ago

MaMkhize finds herself between a rock and a hard place after Sars raid

'Royal AM players have been on a go slow [since] late last year.'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Chaotic Royal AM also ‘well-rested’, Orlando Pirates warned

Pirates have to come down from the high of a victory against Al Ahly in Cairo to the 12,000-seat Harry Gwala Stadium
Sport
7 hours ago

Bafana’s Le Coq Sportif deal safe for now despite strife at French parent company

‘Everything is hunky-dory’ with deals with Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana and Stellenbosch FC, says company's South Africa boss
Sport
1 day ago

BBK UNPLUGGED | I am no John Lennon but I implore you to Imagine ...

On form and in quality, there is a chance of a Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Champions League final
Sport
17 hours ago

Better than 2013? Pirates young, in-form and unpredictable entering Caf quarters

Riveiro’s Buccaneers genuinely capable of a few more upsets as they take on the Champions League knockouts
Sport
17 hours ago

Kinks for Cardoso to iron out if Sundowns to shed knockout chokers tag

Brazilians’ shaky end to clincher against FAR might not bode well but there are factors that could also make this Downs’ year
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pirates’ Saleng ‘going through some stuff’ after seeing ‘those numbers’: ... Soccer
  2. Slot says avoiding Champions League knockout round more important than being top Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Zwane scores twice as Bafana crush Namibia 4-0 at Afcon Sport
  4. Bafana’s Le Coq Sportif deal safe for now despite strife at French parent ... Soccer
  5. Stormers may be without Roos against Leinster Rugby

Latest Videos

Babygirl, Nicole Kidman, Taboo Topics, Bravery, Social Media bullies, Finding ...
EXPLAINED: Saleng's Situation At Orlando Pirates | EPS 156