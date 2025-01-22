Slot says avoiding Champions League knockout round more important than being top

While Liverpool narrowly missed clinching top spot with a game to spare in the Champions League despite a 2-1 defeat of French side Lille on Tuesday, manager Arne Slot said finishing in the top eight and avoiding two playoff games was the most important thing.

Liverpool's win guaranteed the Premier League leaders a top-eight finish and a berth in the last 16, thus avoiding the two-legged knockout phase facing the teams who finish ninth to 24th.

Barcelona, who staged a dramatic 5-4 comeback win over Benfica with a stoppage-time goal by Raphinha, are snapping at Liverpool's heels, three points behind with one round of the league phase to play.

“If in tennis you are the No 1 seed it is better to face the No 24 than the 12, but it is a ranking based on years,” Slot said.

“Now we are in a new format when some teams are high in the league table because they had a lucky draw and some teams are low because they have a very difficult draw.