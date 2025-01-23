DA wants R27m sponsorship for Royal AM by Msunduzi municipality terminated

“The municipality cannot continue supporting a business facing serious legal proceedings, including allegations of tax evasion,” Khanyile said.
The DA in the Msunduzi local municipality in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, is calling for the immediate review and termination of the R27m sponsorship deal the city has with Royal AM football club.
This comes amid the club's legal woes, including being placed under curatorship by the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
Royal AM president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, is reportedly under investigation for her tax affairs, allegedly owing up to R40m, adding to the club's troubles. The Premier Soccer League on Wednesday suspended all matches involving Royal AM until the club presents its case on Friday.
Msunduzi DA councillor Reggie Khanyile said the municipality cannot afford to be associated with a company embroiled in legal battles.
“The municipality cannot continue supporting a business facing serious legal proceedings, including allegations of tax evasion,” Khanyile said.
“Noncompliance with tax laws and deliberate tax evasion are criminal offences that should not be taken lightly by any municipal authority.”
Khanyile said maintaining ties with Royal AM would damage the municipality's reputation.
“Royal AM is already under curatorship, facing sequestration processes, and unable to pay staff salaries. The club has breached contracts with former players, is facing sanctions from Fifa, and risks being declared insolvent by the world football governing body. Continuing this sponsorship brings nothing but disrepute to the Msunduzi municipality.”
He suggested redirecting the funds to address pressing service delivery issues in the municipality.
“The DA has consistently opposed the sponsorship of Royal AM, especially given the dire state of service delivery in Msunduzi. Collapsing infrastructure has left residents without consistent access to water and electricity.
“The DA strongly believes the R27m allocated to Royal AM could be better used to address these critical issues and support the youth of Msunduzi through the maintenance of sports facilities and the funding of sports and youth programmes. Young people in the municipality are vulnerable to crime and drug abuse due to a lack of support yet Msunduzi is funding an entity that contributes nothing to the city apart from controversy and embarrassment.”
