Soccer

DA wants R27m sponsorship for Royal AM by Msunduzi municipality terminated

23 January 2025 - 12:49
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize during their Betway Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in November 2024.
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize during their Betway Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in November 2024.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The DA in the Msunduzi local municipality in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, is calling for the immediate review and termination of the R27m sponsorship deal the city has with Royal AM football club.

This comes amid the club's legal woes, including being placed under curatorship by the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

Royal AM president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, is reportedly under investigation for her tax affairs, allegedly owing up to R40m, adding to the club's troubles. The Premier Soccer League on Wednesday suspended all matches involving Royal AM until the club presents its case on Friday.

Msunduzi DA councillor Reggie Khanyile said the municipality cannot afford to be associated with a company embroiled in legal battles.

PSL suspends all Royal AM matches including Thursday's against Pirates

The club, which has been placed under curatorship by Sars, will meet the PSL executive on Friday
Sport
19 hours ago

“The municipality cannot continue supporting a business facing serious legal proceedings, including allegations of tax evasion,” Khanyile said.

“Noncompliance with tax laws and deliberate tax evasion are criminal offences that should not be taken lightly by any municipal authority.”

Khanyile said maintaining ties with Royal AM would damage the municipality's reputation.

“Royal AM is already under curatorship, facing sequestration processes, and unable to pay staff salaries. The club has breached contracts with former players, is facing sanctions from Fifa, and risks being declared insolvent by the world football governing body. Continuing this sponsorship brings nothing but disrepute to the Msunduzi municipality.”

Royal AM saga far from over as coaches, security demand pay

Players pitch for training to find gates locked as uncertainty puts into doubt team's fixture against Orlando Pirates
Sport
1 week ago

He suggested redirecting the funds to address pressing service delivery issues in the municipality.

“The DA has consistently opposed the sponsorship of Royal AM, especially given the dire state of service delivery in Msunduzi. Collapsing infrastructure has left residents without consistent access to water and electricity.

“The DA strongly believes the R27m allocated to Royal AM could be better used to address these critical issues and support the youth of Msunduzi through the maintenance of sports facilities and the funding of sports and youth programmes. Young people in the municipality are vulnerable to crime and drug abuse due to a lack of support yet Msunduzi is funding an entity that contributes nothing to the city apart from controversy and embarrassment.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

PSL giving Royal AM’s Sars matter full attention, says Mato Madlala

Potential crisis looms as probe into Shauwn Mkhize’s alleged R40m tax debt results in postponed fixture, could see club liquidated
Sport
2 weeks ago

MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue

PSL postponed Royal’s match against Chippa United after the club conveyed it could not honour the fixture
Sport
2 weeks ago

MaMkhize plans ‘to use son’ Andile to sidestep Royal’s Sars issue: sources

KwaZulu-Natal club argues ‘owner’ and chair Andile Mpisane is not the subject of any tax probe
Sport
2 weeks ago

MaMkhize finds herself between a rock and a hard place after Sars raid

'Royal AM players have been on a go slow [since] late last year.'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pirates’ Saleng ‘going through some stuff’ after seeing ‘those numbers’: ... Soccer
  2. PSL suspends all Royal AM matches including Thursday's against Pirates Soccer
  3. WATCH | New sponsorship announcement by Saru Rugby
  4. Magesi almost a stumbling block again, but Sundowns scramble for revenge in the ... Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Zwane scores twice as Bafana crush Namibia 4-0 at Afcon Sport

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Catch Robbie Williams on the big screen and camera focusing on real ...
Two killed in German park stabbing attack; suspect arrested | REUTERS