Guardiola accepts PSG were better after Man City’s stunning collapse

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appeared resigned that his side were resoundingly outplayed by Paris St Germain in a 4-2 loss that leaves their Champions League knockout hopes in doubt — a prospect that would have seemed unthinkable in recent campaigns.

Guardiola's men squandered a two-goal lead on Wednesday as PSG struck four times in the second half. The result dropped City to 25th in the standings, one spot outside the playoff qualifying positions.

They now need to win when they host Club Brugge in a nerve-jangling finale of the league phase on Jan. 29.

“We had our moments and they had their moments, but they were better,” he told TNT Sports. “They were quicker, faster, they won the duels, we could not cope. They were fast. The best team won. The game was never like we wanted.

“To play you have to play. To defend the result you have to keep the ball — we didn't have it. They had it more, they attacked better, that's why it was more difficult.”

The loss was reminiscent of City's shocking collapse against Feyenoord in November, when they surrendered a three-goal lead late in the game to draw 3-3.