Soccer

Guardiola accepts PSG were better after Man City’s stunning collapse

Arsenal see off Dinamo to all but seal last-16 place, Feyenoord stun Bayern Munich

23 January 2025 - 08:51 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Vitinha, Presnel Kimpembe and Joao Neves in their Champions League win against Manchester City at Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday night.
Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Vitinha, Presnel Kimpembe and Joao Neves in their Champions League win against Manchester City at Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday night.
Image: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appeared resigned that his side were resoundingly outplayed by Paris St Germain in a 4-2 loss that leaves their Champions League knockout hopes in doubt — a prospect that would have seemed unthinkable in recent campaigns.

Guardiola's men squandered a two-goal lead on Wednesday as PSG struck four times in the second half. The result dropped City to 25th in the standings, one spot outside the playoff qualifying positions.

They now need to win when they host Club Brugge in a nerve-jangling finale of the league phase on Jan. 29.

“We had our moments and they had their moments, but they were better,” he told TNT Sports. “They were quicker, faster, they won the duels, we could not cope. They were fast. The best team won. The game was never like we wanted.

“To play you have to play. To defend the result you have to keep the ball — we didn't have it. They had it more, they attacked better, that's why it was more difficult.”

The loss was reminiscent of City's shocking collapse against Feyenoord in November, when they surrendered a three-goal lead late in the game to draw 3-3.

When asked about the possibility of City — Champions League victors in 2023 — not going through, Guardiola said: “It could happen. We will see.

“If we don't win [against Brugge] we don't deserve it. All the away games we have are difficult, but it's the reality. We didn't get enough points.”

Former Manchester United defender turned pundit Rio Ferdinand said it would be an embarrassment for the Premier League titans to fail to advance.

“I think Manchester City, with all the success they've had in recent years, have put them into a position where people expect them to get minimum into the knockout stages,” Ferdinand said on the TNT broadcast.

“I think [City] will take it as an embarrassment, because they see themselves as a team that should get into the latter stages and they've demanded that of their team for the last few years.”

Guardiola, who spent much of the match wildly waving his arms in frustration, said the game was lost in the midfield, where his squad is sorely missing Ballon d'Or winner Rodri to a season-ending knee injury.

Paris St Germain clawed back from two goals down to stun City.

Goals from PSG's Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves and Goncalo Ramos turned the match on its head after City had taken the game by the scruff of the neck.

Substitute Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland struck in the 50th and 53rd minutes to give City a 2-0 lead, but fans who braved the torrential rain at Parc de Princes were treated to a brilliant comeback.

Dembele latched onto a cross from Barcola to sweep home a goal in the 56th. Barcola levelled for the home side four minutes later when he tucked in the rebound after Desire Doue's blistering shot came back off the crossbar.

PSG parked themselves in City's half and took the lead in the 78th when the visitors' back line struggled to clear Vitinha's free kick, leaving Neves to head in at the back post. Ramos added their fourth with a goal in stoppage time.

PSG climbed to 22nd in the table, while City dropped to 25th, one spot below the playoff qualifying spots.

Arsenal all but secured a spot in the knockout phase as they outclassed visitors Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 thanks to goals from Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

Rice struck inside the opening two minutes after a clever layoff by Havertz and the German put Arsenal in full control with a 66th-minute header. Captain Odegaard put the icing on the cake with a third in stoppage time.

Victory lifted Arsenal to third in the standings with 16 points and with the top eight qualifying automatically for the last 16 only an extraordinary sequence of results in next week's final round of group matches could deny Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal travel to Girona for their final game.

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez scored twice in the first half to steer the hosts to a 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich and boost their chances of a top-eight finish on the last match day next week.

Feyenoord climbed above Bayern, who had 32 efforts at goal and also hit the woodwork, into 11th place on 13 points. The Bavarians dropped to 15th on 12 with their third defeat in seven matches.

The top eight finishers qualify for the Round of 16 while the next 16 teams go into a playoff.

READ MORE

Manchester City have Stones back in contention for PSG clash

Luis Enrique hopes special Paris St Germain tie with City is not season defining
Sport
22 hours ago

Slot says avoiding Champions League knockout round more important than being top

Raphinha strike earns Barca comeback win at Benfica and place in last 16 with Liverpool
Sport
1 day ago

Barcelona manager Flick plays down Champions League title talk

‘When I look at Liverpool I see a team with incredible power. They are one of my favourite teams in the world right now’
Sport
1 day ago

Maresca lauds Chelsea’s response after ending winless run against Wolves

After two draws in their last two games after throwing away early leads, win moves Blues to fourth place
Sport
2 days ago

Amorim labels his Man Utd team the worst in club’s history

United's 3-1 defeat against Brighton leaves them in 13th place and on course for their lowest finish in the EPL
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Pirates’ Saleng ‘going through some stuff’ after seeing ‘those numbers’: ... Soccer
  2. PSL suspends all Royal AM matches including Thursday's against Pirates Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Zwane scores twice as Bafana crush Namibia 4-0 at Afcon Sport
  4. Magesi almost a stumbling block again, but Sundowns scramble for revenge in the ... Soccer
  5. Bafana’s Le Coq Sportif deal safe for now despite strife at French parent ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep79 | Nissan NP300, Kia Rio, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max, Toyota RAV4, ...
New sponsorship announcement with SARU