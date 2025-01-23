Guardiola accepts PSG were better after Man City’s stunning collapse
Arsenal see off Dinamo to all but seal last-16 place, Feyenoord stun Bayern Munich
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appeared resigned that his side were resoundingly outplayed by Paris St Germain in a 4-2 loss that leaves their Champions League knockout hopes in doubt — a prospect that would have seemed unthinkable in recent campaigns.
Guardiola's men squandered a two-goal lead on Wednesday as PSG struck four times in the second half. The result dropped City to 25th in the standings, one spot outside the playoff qualifying positions.
They now need to win when they host Club Brugge in a nerve-jangling finale of the league phase on Jan. 29.
“We had our moments and they had their moments, but they were better,” he told TNT Sports. “They were quicker, faster, they won the duels, we could not cope. They were fast. The best team won. The game was never like we wanted.
“To play you have to play. To defend the result you have to keep the ball — we didn't have it. They had it more, they attacked better, that's why it was more difficult.”
The loss was reminiscent of City's shocking collapse against Feyenoord in November, when they surrendered a three-goal lead late in the game to draw 3-3.
55' PSG 0-2 Man City
➖
78' PSG 3-2 Man City
João Neves completes the turnaround with a diving header
📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/ty74VZ7LHi
When asked about the possibility of City — Champions League victors in 2023 — not going through, Guardiola said: “It could happen. We will see.
“If we don't win [against Brugge] we don't deserve it. All the away games we have are difficult, but it's the reality. We didn't get enough points.”
Former Manchester United defender turned pundit Rio Ferdinand said it would be an embarrassment for the Premier League titans to fail to advance.
“I think Manchester City, with all the success they've had in recent years, have put them into a position where people expect them to get minimum into the knockout stages,” Ferdinand said on the TNT broadcast.
“I think [City] will take it as an embarrassment, because they see themselves as a team that should get into the latter stages and they've demanded that of their team for the last few years.”
Guardiola, who spent much of the match wildly waving his arms in frustration, said the game was lost in the midfield, where his squad is sorely missing Ballon d'Or winner Rodri to a season-ending knee injury.
Paris St Germain clawed back from two goals down to stun City.
71' Arsenal 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
60'' Feyenoord 2-0 Bayern Munich
69' 𝐏𝐒𝐆 𝟐-𝟐 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲
70' Real Madrid 4-0 RB Salzburg
PSG and Man City are going bar for bar right now
📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/TchzspRzuq
Goals from PSG's Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves and Goncalo Ramos turned the match on its head after City had taken the game by the scruff of the neck.
Substitute Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland struck in the 50th and 53rd minutes to give City a 2-0 lead, but fans who braved the torrential rain at Parc de Princes were treated to a brilliant comeback.
Dembele latched onto a cross from Barcola to sweep home a goal in the 56th. Barcola levelled for the home side four minutes later when he tucked in the rebound after Desire Doue's blistering shot came back off the crossbar.
PSG parked themselves in City's half and took the lead in the 78th when the visitors' back line struggled to clear Vitinha's free kick, leaving Neves to head in at the back post. Ramos added their fourth with a goal in stoppage time.
PSG climbed to 22nd in the table, while City dropped to 25th, one spot below the playoff qualifying spots.
Ødegaard finishes it off for the Gunners
That ball from Trossard though
📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/bUgEgJfC7J
Arsenal all but secured a spot in the knockout phase as they outclassed visitors Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 thanks to goals from Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.
Rice struck inside the opening two minutes after a clever layoff by Havertz and the German put Arsenal in full control with a 66th-minute header. Captain Odegaard put the icing on the cake with a third in stoppage time.
Victory lifted Arsenal to third in the standings with 16 points and with the top eight qualifying automatically for the last 16 only an extraordinary sequence of results in next week's final round of group matches could deny Mikel Arteta's side.
Arsenal travel to Girona for their final game.
Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez scored twice in the first half to steer the hosts to a 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich and boost their chances of a top-eight finish on the last match day next week.
Feyenoord climbed above Bayern, who had 32 efforts at goal and also hit the woodwork, into 11th place on 13 points. The Bavarians dropped to 15th on 12 with their third defeat in seven matches.
The top eight finishers qualify for the Round of 16 while the next 16 teams go into a playoff.