Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso insists there is no discipline problem in his squad after they received their fifth red card of the season in all competitions in their 2-1 Betway Premiership comeback win over Magesi FC in Polokwane on Wednesday night.
The Brazilians again finished the match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium a man down after defender Divine Lunga received a second yellow card in the dying minutes as his team held on to a vital win that increased their lead at the top of the standings to six points.
Sundowns, who have played one more match than second-placed Orlando Pirates, secured this win through second-half goals from Lucas Ribeiro (64th minute) and Tashreeq Morris (86th) after a 12th-minute opener from Magesi's Wonderboy Makhubu.
One of the main talking points was Lunga’s red card that follows marching orders to Aubrey Modiba against AS FAR, Ronwen Williams against AmaZulu and Khuliso Mudau and Bathusi Aubaas against Raja Casablanca, all in Downs' past nine matches.
Sundowns ‘not an ill-disciplined team’: Cardoso defends red card record
Divine Lunga’s dismissal in comeback win against Magesi was the Brazilians' fifth in nine matches
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
“We are not an ill-disciplined team. We got red cards against AS FAR and Raja Casablanca away. Aubaas in that unfortunate action that happened where he stepped on the opponent without any intention and then Mudau had a bad individual action,” Cardoso said.
“We are a disciplined team and we have a locker room of wonderful people. There are good men inside our locker room. I know them and I know how they play.
“Sometimes I tell them not to be naive because if you think about the situation of the goal against Magesi we could have just taken the ball out and finished the action. But sometimes we want to continue playing, but football is competition and we don’t fight without the weapons or the rules the game allows.
“We are a group of good men with the intention to play good football and do things in the right way.”
On Lunga’s red card, Cardoso said the action was too far from him to understand what happened.
“I saw the situation of Divine and what I understood was Aubaas had the ball in his hands and gave it to Divine but he got a second yellow card. I didn’t understand why.
“It was far away on the other side of the pitch and it was difficult for me to understand what happened.”
Even TV replays battled to pick up the reason for Lunga's dismissal in added time though it appeared referee Eugene Mdluli flashed the second yellow for time wasting.
Soon after that some pushing broke out between Lunga and Magesi's Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Darpoh, who received a straight red card as both teams ended the final moments of the game with 10 men.
