‘They must be prepared,’ Free Agents coach and owner warns Kaizer Chiefs

Free Agents coach and owner Olaitan Oladeru has warned Kaizer Chiefs to come prepared for a rude awakening if they take the ABC Motsepe League side for granted when they meet in their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

“There's no warning [to Chiefs]. You have to respect the brand as one of the biggest in South Africa. But I must just say they must prepare,” Oladeru said in a prematch press conference on Thursday ahead of a match that will be biggest the Eersterust (Mamelodi) amateur side, founded in 2018, has faced.

Oladeru — a former footballer who played for a few Nigerian sides including Shooting Stars, Prime FC and Crown FC — said the idea behind forming his team and giving them the name “Free Agents” was to give players who have been clubless a platform to revive their careers.

“Two or three of our players have been signed by [first division] Casric Stars, which is a huge achievement for Free Agents. I played in the Nigerian league and I had a lot of setbacks, which is part of the reason we created this team.