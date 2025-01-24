Soccer

Pirates sends Gilberto back to Petro de Luanda on loan for the rest of the season

24 January 2025 - 18:45
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates have send Gilberto back to Petro de Luanda on loan for the rest of the season.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

In a surprise move, Orlando Pirates have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Angolan international Gilberto to Petro de Luanda for the remainder of the season. 

Gilberto, who returns to his hometown club pending a successful medical, joined Pirates with much fanfare at the beginning of the season but he has failed to nail down a starting place in the Buccaneers midfield. 

In this campaign, where Pirates started the Betway Premiership as one of the early pacesetters and also made it to the knockout stages of the Champions League, he made 12 appearances in all competitions with no goals and assists. 

Orlando Pirates deny Saleng Gulf link reports and ‘baseless rumours’

Buccaneers say there has also been no approach from a Portuguese club for Patrick Maswanganyi
Sport
1 day ago

He failed to establish himself in the midfield which boasts attacking and creative players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Kabelo Dlamini, Deon Hotto and Mohau Nkotha. 

Over the past few weeks, Pirates have parted ways with defender Sandile Mthethwa who has joined AmaZulu while attacker Katlego Otladisa moved to Sekhukhune United on loan. 

