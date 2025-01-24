“Regarding the level of teams, they are competitive and they don’t give up. No matter how they play, they believe they can win. We have found matches where opponents believed there was a chance to get points.
“That gave us challenges all the time and because of that we could not take feet off the accelerator. Otherwise, you can lose points, as you can see from the match against Magesi where we suffered a goal from a mistake.
“It has been a good experience. We have encountered excellent fans around the country and I was keen to know this way of celebrating football. In North Africa fans are more aggressive, but here the experience has been wonderful. It is good to be in a country where people love football.
“We have featured in four Champions League and PSL matches and all were difficult because in the league we have not played a home match. We have had four away matches and in the Champions League two away and two at home. Out of eight matches, we had six away from home and that made it difficult.”
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso calls for better pitches to improve standard of football
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called for better pitches in the Betway Premiership to help elevate the standard of domestic football to a higher level.
The Brazilians came from behind to beat Magesi 2-1 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane during the week on a bumpy pitch, and Cardoso said the quality of domestic football matches can improve significantly if pitches are better.
“It is a little bit tough to deal with quality of the pitches. Watering of the pitch is something we have to think about,” he said as Sundowns prepared to take on amateur side Sibanye Golden Stars at Loftus on Saturday (6pm).
“There are TV rights paid and the better the show, people at home will be able to watch and rights will be sold for higher prices. There is no reason to try to equalise the games by having slow pitches of low quality where the grass is not cut.
“This is not how it should be done. When you go to the cinema you want people to sit in their right places so the show can be good and the outcome of it is the quality of the movie you watched.
“I see football in the same way and it is to provide the best condition for the team to perform and that is the end product we sell. I think this is a good moment to speak about it because everybody wants the level of football to grow.
“Watering pitches before and after warm-up and at half time improves the level of the game. We have wonderful matches here such as derbies. This is a remark and not to point to negatives.”
Cardoso has been in the country for a few months and is enjoying the competitiveness of the league.
PSL announces Nedbank Cup last 32 match venues and dates
“Regarding the level of teams, they are competitive and they don’t give up. No matter how they play, they believe they can win. We have found matches where opponents believed there was a chance to get points.
“That gave us challenges all the time and because of that we could not take feet off the accelerator. Otherwise, you can lose points, as you can see from the match against Magesi where we suffered a goal from a mistake.
“It has been a good experience. We have encountered excellent fans around the country and I was keen to know this way of celebrating football. In North Africa fans are more aggressive, but here the experience has been wonderful. It is good to be in a country where people love football.
“We have featured in four Champions League and PSL matches and all were difficult because in the league we have not played a home match. We have had four away matches and in the Champions League two away and two at home. Out of eight matches, we had six away from home and that made it difficult.”
READ MORE:
Chiefs assistant coach Youssef on why the project is taking longer to shape up
‘They must be prepared,’ Free Agents coach and owner warns Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs boss Jessica Motaung defends playing home games away
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos