In the 50th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza is joined by coach Teboho Molopa and TS Galaxy performance analyst Luyolo Mali to reflect on current issues in the Premier Soccer League.
In the second half of the show, focus turns to women’s cricket with Proteas and Lions fast bowler Raisibe ‘Slice’ Ntozakhe as she talks about the preseason and state of the game in the country.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW is back for another year of sports analysis and interviews
Image: Arena Sports Show
Molopa talks about earning his coaching stripes in the lower divisions and Mali goes into detail about his job as a performance analyst with the ambitious TS Galaxy which has produced some good players over the past few years.
Mali also speaks about the phenomenon of coaches that always move around with the trusted assistant coaches and many other intimate details of what happens behind the scenes at PSL level.
