Soccer

Arsenal keep title race alive with nervy 1-0 win at Wolves, Ouattara hat-trick as Bournemouth crush Forest 5-0

25 January 2025 - 19:41 By Reuters
Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrate victory following the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Molineux on January 25 2025 in Wolverhampton, England.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Riccardo Calafiori's goal earned Arsenal a 1-0 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday after a contest which ended with both sides down to 10 men, and the visitors keep their Premier League title hopes alive with a hard-fought victory.

Arsenal had Myles Lewis-Kelly controversially sent off just before the break and Wolves Joao Gomes received his marching orders with 20 minutes remaining and the game still scoreless.

Calafiori, a substitute at the start of the second half, struck four minutes later, and Arsenal came away from Molineux with the all-important three points.

The win keeps Arsenal second in the standings, six behind Liverpool who have played one fewer game. Arsenal move three points ahead of Nottingham Forest, while Wolves remain just above the relegation zone in 17th place on 16 points.

Meanwhile, Dango Ouattara bagged a hat-trick as in-form Bournemouth crushed third-placed Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, the visitors' first loss in nine league matches.

Dutch forward Justin Kluivert, who scored a hat-trick at Newcastle United last weekend, charged out of his own half in the ninth minute and hammered a shot past a diving Matz Sels.

Ouattara headed in Kluivert's cross in the 55th minute to double the hosts' lead, struck again six minutes later and slotted home his third three minutes from time. Antoine Semenyo completed the rout in added time to extend Bournemouth's unbeaten run in the league to 11 matches.

Forest remained on 44 points from 23 matches, while Bournemouth moved to sixth with 40 points. 

