Arsenal keep title race alive with nervy 1-0 win at Wolves, Ouattara hat-trick as Bournemouth crush Forest 5-0
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Riccardo Calafiori's goal earned Arsenal a 1-0 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday after a contest which ended with both sides down to 10 men, and the visitors keep their Premier League title hopes alive with a hard-fought victory.
Arsenal had Myles Lewis-Kelly controversially sent off just before the break and Wolves Joao Gomes received his marching orders with 20 minutes remaining and the game still scoreless.
Calafiori, a substitute at the start of the second half, struck four minutes later, and Arsenal came away from Molineux with the all-important three points.
Ouattara headed in Kluivert's cross in the 55th minute to double the hosts' lead, struck again six minutes later and slotted home his third three minutes from time. Antoine Semenyo completed the rout in added time to extend Bournemouth's unbeaten run in the league to 11 matches.
Forest remained on 44 points from 23 matches, while Bournemouth moved to sixth with 40 points.
