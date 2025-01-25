Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has dismissed the widely held perception the club is relying too much on younger players such as Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi and Wandile Duba.
Shabalala, Vilakazi, Duba and, to a lesser extent Samkelo Zwane, have seen regular action under coach Nasreddine Nabi and a certain section of Amakhosi supporters argue the club relies heavily on them .
Amakhosi have stuttered out of the blocks in the Betway Premiership and after 14 matches they have played so far, they are in fifth spot with 21 points and have a mountain to climb before they can vie with the top teams.
Khumalo, who was also thrown into the deep end as a teenager in the eighties, said the younger players must take the opportunity to grow and gain experience.
“The technical team are fielding the younger players and it looks like they are putting pressure on them. But why would you think they are putting pressure on them? If that’s the case why did they do that to me,” he said.
Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo backs youngsters Shabalala, Vilakazi, Duba and Zwane
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has dismissed the widely held perception the club is relying too much on younger players such as Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi and Wandile Duba.
Shabalala, Vilakazi, Duba and, to a lesser extent Samkelo Zwane, have seen regular action under coach Nasreddine Nabi and a certain section of Amakhosi supporters argue the club relies heavily on them .
Amakhosi have stuttered out of the blocks in the Betway Premiership and after 14 matches they have played so far, they are in fifth spot with 21 points and have a mountain to climb before they can vie with the top teams.
Khumalo, who was also thrown into the deep end as a teenager in the eighties, said the younger players must take the opportunity to grow and gain experience.
“The technical team are fielding the younger players and it looks like they are putting pressure on them. But why would you think they are putting pressure on them? If that’s the case why did they do that to me,” he said.
Chiefs assistant coach Youssef on why the project is taking longer to shape up
“Would you say they put pressure on me in my first game against Pirates? No, it was about growth and these boys will slowly grow with experience. But this cannot be achieved by people at the village alone, I am talking about the coaches, players and management.”
Khumalo also took a swipe at supporters who have criticised Chiefs youngsters on social media.
“It is a collective and supporters must play their role. Those who are using podcasts or online shows to say this or that and I am asking myself why are they doing that? These young boys have gadgets and supporters put them under pressure.
“Just limit the negative things that you say on social media and let’s see what will happen.”
Khumalo added supporters must back the team as Nabi works to bring back the glory days.
Sundowns ‘not an ill-disciplined team’: Cardoso defends red card record
“It is not a tragedy, it is a phase that Kaizer Chiefs is going through and it is not the problem for coach Nabi or Kaizer Motaung Jnr, Bobby Motaung, the chairman or the players.
“Whoever is a club supporter, including myself, must play their role to make sure that we go back to the glory days. Sometimes we complain that they play young boys and when they play young boys we complain that they put them under pressure.
“Let’s decide what we want because I am one of the players that was given an opportunity at a young age and I went on to win the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and play at the World Cup.”
READ MORE
Magesi almost a stumbling block again, but Sundowns scramble for revenge in the end
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso calls for better pitches to improve standard of football
Pirates’ Saleng ‘going through some stuff’ after seeing ‘those numbers’: ‘Cheeseboy’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos