Gakpo brace helps Liverpool to 4-1 win over Ipswich, Isak doubles up as Newcastle beat Southampton 3-1

25 January 2025 - 19:20 By Reuters
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Ipswich Town
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo scored twice and created another goal as Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Anfield on Saturday to remain top of the Premier League.

The win lifts Liverpool to 53 points, six ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0. Ipswich remain in the relegation zone in 18th position on 16 points, behind Wolves on goal difference.

Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock for Liverpool in the 11th minute and Gakpo then set up Mohamed Salah to score in the 35th minute before adding the third himself nine minutes later to send the Reds in 3-0 up at the break.

Gakpo got his second in the 66th minute, heading home a superb cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, and it took a 90th-minute goal from Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves to deny Liverpool a clean sheet in an otherwise dominant display.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak scored twice as Newcastle beat rock-bottom Southampton 3-1 at St Mary's on Saturday to climb to fourth in the Premier League table.

Southampton captain Jan Bednarek put his side ahead in the 10th minute, powering home a header from just outside the six-yard box from James Bree's cross.

Isak equalised with a penalty in the 26th minute after a tangle of legs and a lengthy VAR check. He put his side ahead four minutes later with a curling off-the-post finish, before Sandro Tonali made it three.

Southampton's Mateus Fernandes thought he had scored in the 84th minute, only to have his effort disallowed after another VAR decision.

