Manchester City bounced back after conceding an early goal to beat Chelsea 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, sparing the blushes of their debutant defender Abdukodir Khusanov whose error gifted the visitors the lead.

The win lifts Pep Guardiola's side to fourth in the table on 41 points, 12 adrift of leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and one point ahead of Chelsea, who slip to sixth.

Uzbek Khusanov, signed this week from French side Lens, got his City career off to the worst possible start when his mistake in the third minute allowed Nicolas Jackson to steal the ball and square it for Noni Madueke to put Chelsea in front.

City struck back though, with defender Josko Gvardiol levelling three minutes before halftime and Erling Haaland putting the hosts in front after 68 minutes before Phil Foden's breakaway goal in the 87th wrapped up the three points.