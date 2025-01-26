Mashiane squandered a glorious chance a few minutes after the second goal after Mmodi had teed him up brilliantly, only for him to hesitate to hit it the first time. The hosts were dealt a major blow when Duba was stretchered off after tumbling on the ball towards the end of the first half. Chivaviro replaced him.
Kaizer Chiefs overwhelm lowly Agents in derby tune-up
Pule Mmodi scored a brace while Inácio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro also added to the scoreboard
Image: Antonio Muchave
Kaizer Chiefs overcame some of their demons of being eliminated by lower-division teams from the Nedbank Cup, making light work of Gauteng ABC Motsepe League side Free Agents on Sunday.
Chiefs recorded a 4-0 win in the last-32 clash on an FNB Stadium pitch that looked to have taken a beating from hosting a concert with US rock bands Green Day and The Offspring a week ago.
Pule Mmodi netted a brace (18th and 26th minutes), while Inácio Miguel (62nd) and Ranga Chivaviro (83rd) were also on target in a game that was a dress rehearsal for Saturday's Betway Premiership Soweto derby against arch-foes Orlando Pirates at the same venue.
Chiefs gave a few fringe players like Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mmodi and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe rare starts.
Former Jomo Cosmos goalkeeper Romanus Igidimba was the only recognisable face in Agents' starting XI. Igidimba didn't return after halftime, with Tsebo Shabalala taking his berth at the start of the second period.
Amakhosi nearly broke the deadlock as early as the fourth minute when Ngcobo unleashed a ferocious shot just outside the box, only for it to hit the woodwork. Chiefs' early dominance would pay off in the 18th minute when Mmodi pounced on a long ball from goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma to beat Igidimba. Bvuma became the first Chiefs keeper to lay an assist in recent times.
Mmodi doubled the lead eight minutes later with a neat tap-in after Wandile Duba had done all the hard work, eliminating defenders inside the box before laying it on for Mmodi to walk the ball into the net.
Mashiane squandered a glorious chance a few minutes after the second goal after Mmodi had teed him up brilliantly, only for him to hesitate to hit it the first time. The hosts were dealt a major blow when Duba was stretchered off after tumbling on the ball towards the end of the first half. Chivaviro replaced him.
Yusuf Maart, who is on three yellow cards, was withdrawn for Sibongiseni Mthethwa at the start of the second half. Maart was going to miss Saturday's Soweto derby had he received a yellow card.
Chiefs scored their third on the night courtesy of Miguel, whose diving header from a Mashiane cross beat Shabalala hands down. Agents' players confronted referee Msimelelo Mabuto, arguing Miguel was offside. The protest didn't end well as Mabuto ended up sending off Saheed Adebayo for dissent in the 63rd.
Chivaviro made it 4-0, finishing after Matlou's steal and assist.
