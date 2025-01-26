Manchester United’s Antony joins Real Betis on loan

Manchester United Brazil winger Antony has joined Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season, both clubs said on Saturday.

Details of the deal were not disclosed but local media reported LaLiga side Betis do not have an option to buy, with United covering a minimum 84% of his salary plus bonuses.

“Everybody at United would like to wish Antony the best of luck for his spell in Seville,” the Premier League club said.