Soccer

Manchester United’s Antony joins Real Betis on loan

26 January 2025 - 10:40 By Janina Nuno Rios
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Antony is joining Real Betis on loan from Manchester United.
Antony is joining Real Betis on loan from Manchester United.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United Brazil winger Antony has joined Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season, both clubs said on Saturday.

Details of the deal were not disclosed but local media reported LaLiga side Betis do not have an option to buy, with United covering a minimum 84% of his salary plus bonuses.

“Everybody at United would like to wish Antony the best of luck for his spell in Seville,” the Premier League club said.

Antony signed for United from Ajax Amsterdam in 2022 for a reported initial fee of £80.75m, making him the club's second-most expensive signing.

However, the 24-year-old has failed to impress at Old Trafford, scoring only 12 goals in 96 appearances.

The forward, who has played in 13 of United's 32 games in all competitions this season, is under contract until 2027.

Reuters

READ MORE

Manchester City overcome bad start to beat Chelsea 3-1

Manchester City bounced back after conceding an early goal to beat Chelsea 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, sparing the blushes of their ...
Sport
15 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW is back for another year of sports analysis and interviews

In the 50th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza is joined by coach Teboho Molopa and TS Galaxy performance analyst ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal keep title race alive with nervy 1-0 win at Wolves, Ouattara hat-trick as Bournemouth crush Forest 5-0

Riccardo Calafiori's goal earned Arsenal a 1-0 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday after a contest which ended with both sides down to 10 ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Gakpo brace helps Liverpool to 4-1 win over Ipswich, Isak doubles up as Newcastle beat Southampton 3-1

Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo scored twice and created another goal as Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Anfield on Saturday to ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Teams are no longer scared of us, says Man City's Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said teams have changed tactics because they are no longer intimidated by his side and that is making the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo backs youngsters Shabalala, Vilakazi, Duba and ... Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: First Soweto derby produces 10-goal thriller Sport
  3. Experience helps 10-man Sundowns overcome minnows Sibanye Golden Stars in ... Soccer
  4. DA wants R27m sponsorship for Royal AM by Msunduzi municipality terminated Soccer
  5. ‘They must be prepared,’ Free Agents coach and owner warns Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

The 12 Most Important Signs You Need to Know For 2025, Year of the Wood Snake.
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures