Maswanganyi brace helps Orlando Pirates sink Richards Bay in Nedbank

Orlando Pirates survived a scare to beat Richards Bay 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday to progress to the last 16.

It was not an impressive performance from the Buccaneers as they were pushed by a determined Bay and in the end experience won the last 32 clash for them. They looked disjointed after taking a quick 2-0 lead and the Natal Rich Boyz will feel unfortunate as they had enough chances but could not convert them and they were probably the better side in the second half.

Patrick Maswanganyi scored the lightning first-half brace in the 22nd and 26th minutes and Tshegofatso Mabasa added a late goal three minutes into added time to help the defending champions progress. Yanele Mbuthuma struck in the 47th minute for the home side to make for a nervy second half, with the score at 2-1, for Pirates.