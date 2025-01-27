Bafana get Pharaohs in Afcon draw, in group with three Southern African teams

Bafana Bafana were pitted against record seven-time champions Egypt in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group in the draw held at Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco on Monday night.

Bafana's group B includes three Southern African teams, with Angola and neighbours Zimbabwe joining the South Africans.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos, considering his unfancied side progressed past an arguably as difficult combination of Mali, Tunisia and Namibia in group E on their way to third place at last year's Nations Cup finals, might feel his team came out quite well from the 2025 draw.