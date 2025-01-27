“In the draw there is nothing we can do. We know it is the best of the best, so whoever is there we need to prepare accordingly,” Williams said during a Castle Lager launch last week.
“We've got the experience now, we've tested what Afcon is about and the players are doing well. The coach knows what needs to be done to be successful at Afcon.
“We tested that, we are fully behind him and we've got a good thing going now. Hopefully, 10 months from now, when the tournament starts, everyone will be healthy and fresh so we can go there with all our soldiers.”
The top two teams from each of the six groups, plus four best third-placed sides, reach the round of 16.
African football legends Mustapha Hadji, Serge Aurier, Aliou Cisse and Joseph Yobo will be assistants for the draw.
Bafana learn seeding for Afcon draw, Williams says SA ready for anyone
Goalkeeper counts on bronze medallists’ experience to make them competitive again in Morocco
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana have been placed in pot 2 in the seedings for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) draw to be held in Morocco on Monday night.
The draw at Rabat's Mohammed V National Theatre takes place from 7pm Morocco time (8pm SA time).
South Africa are in the second tier of seeds, meaning last year's bronze medallists will avoid being drawn with Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso, who are also in pot 2.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will have an eye on the team his side are pitted against from pot 1, which comprises hosts Morocco, defending champions Ivory Coast and other continental heavyweights Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Nigeria.
Bafana captain Ronwen Williams told Sowetan the South Africans have gained enough experience and confidence from an excellent 2024 to be ready to face any team they are drawn against.
Broos' senior team lost twice in 18 matches last year — against Mali in the group stage of the Nations Cup finals held in Ivory Coast in January and February, and on penalties against Nigeria in the semifinal. Bafana won nine times and drew seven matches as they reached the next Nations Cup finals and put themselves in a strong position for qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
The 2025 Afcon takes place from December 21 2025 to January 18 2026. Bafana secured their qualification when they finished first in group K undefeated last year.
2025 Africa Cup of Nations final draw seedings
