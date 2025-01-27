Cardoso says Sundowns will take action over Aubaas earning red again

“Sports discipline on the field, yes, that I am not happy about. Anyway, it was clear there was a permanent provocation on Aubaas — we could hear it and see it.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso again denied any disciplinary issue in his squad, but admitted he was not pleased with Bathusi Aubaas for earning his second red card in three matches, which was also Downs’ sixth in 10 games.
Downs’ coach said the club would take some form of action over the midfielder’s transgression, which came after he was also red-carded in Downs’ away defeat against Raja Casablanca on January 4, earning a two-match suspension in the Caf Champions League.
Aubaas’ 76th-minute dismissal, elbowing Boeletsang Rankali for a straight red, came in an unexpectedly ragged and nervy period for Downs in their 5-2 Nedbank Cup last-32 win against ABC Motsepe League (third tier) side Sibanye Golden Stars.
Downs, after racing to a 3-0 lead by the break, embarrassingly allowed Sibanye back into the game with defensive errors contributing to goals from Mojalefa Mokhatla (54th) and Boeletsang Rankali (61st) to make it 3-2.
Arthur Sales’ goal in the 69th and Kobamelo Kodisang’s in the 95th made the scoreline respectable.
Cardoso said Downs became comfortable after the strong first 45 minutes and lacked the commitment and attitude needed in a tricky cup match after the break.
The Portuguese said 10 changes and three more off the bench naturally affected the “stability” of the team “but anyway the level of the players should sustain the collective attitude that gives us the result”.
“It’s important to understand there were two goals that came from big mistakes and that affected the emotions of the game because the scoreline was 3-2 in a certain moment.
“But anyway the team had a very good attitude in trying to finish the game and we scored the fourth and fifth even with one less player, so in the end I think it was mission accomplished.
“It’s important to understand most of these players have not played in recent matches so it was very important to give them the opportunity. If you don’t do that in the cup against an opponent that comes from a lower division, to test them and check their abilities and show we trust in them to be ready when opportunities do appear [you miss an opportunity].
“I’m just not happy we got the red card. It’s obviously a big mistake to lose a player without any sense in a match like this.”
Sundowns have suffered red cards to Divine Lunga in their midweek league win against Magesi FC, Aubrey Modiba against AS FAR, Ronwen Williams against AmaZulu and Khuliso Mudau and Aubaas against Raja, all in their last 10 matches.
Cardoso, though, again denied any discipline issue.
“Let’s not confuse discipline with what has happened on the pitch. The team does not have disciplinary problems.
“We don’t have them in the locker room, in ourselves — there are no disciplinary issues here, make no mistake.
“There are moments in which we were penalised by red cards. And obviously I’m not happy we have lost players by mistakes, by something that should not happen.
“It’s a sports event that is not correct and we have to discuss it even more than we did already.
