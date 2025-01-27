“We had [former Safa vice-president] chief Mwelo Nonkonyana suspended for speaking to the media about Bafana Bafana. The current president faces serious charges and insists on remaining president. He has to step aside.”
In a statement the association said: "Safa is looking forward to the 2025 Afcon final draw on Monday after hosting two successful ordinary NEC meetings in Johannesburg this weekend.
Chaos at Safa NEC meeting but Jordaan’s foes claim victory
Association’s embattled president barred from attending mooted next executive meeting that could decide his future, say sources
The SA Football Association (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) meeting descended into anarchy on Saturday, with some delegates shouting at each other, but those opposed to Danny Jordaan’s regime claimed a moral victory amid the chaos.
Sowetan has heard sound clips recorded at the meeting held at a hotel near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, where the media was barred, with some NEC members exchanging harsh words.
The biggest bone of contention was Jordaan’s continued insistence on leading the embattled association despite facing fraud and theft charges, for which he is out on bail.
Jordaan’s future was not discussed as the item was not on the agenda. It was deferred to next month, when the NEC will discuss the issue without him.
“It was a big victory for us,” said an NEC member who requested not to be named.
“We’ve wanted the issue discussed since November 13 [when Jordaan was charged].
Jordaan faces rebellion before Safa NEC meeting
“We tried to get it into the agenda but somehow we’ve been ignored. On Saturday, we succeeded in putting it into the next NEC for next month and the president cannot attend. That was the resolution.”
Another NEC member said having Jordaan’s future debated without him was the first step towards seeing him fight his court battle without wearing the Safa hat.
“He has caused a lot of harm to the image of the association. We are left with three sponsors, and they can’t be happy to continue to associate with us. Last month staff got their salaries way beyond pay day,” said the member, who also did now not want to be named.
It is understood some of Jordaan’s staunch supporters wanted the matter put to a vote.
However, one of the president's critics said: “You can’t only vote on policy. While we were debating, some stood there saying nothing because they wanted the matter to be voted on so it could be swept under the carpet.
“The president was charged and the matter is in court. It’s not an allegation.
Bafana’s Le Coq Sportif deal safe for now despite strife at French parent company
“We had [former Safa vice-president] chief Mwelo Nonkonyana suspended for speaking to the media about Bafana Bafana. The current president faces serious charges and insists on remaining president. He has to step aside.”
One well-placed Safa source, who also asked to remain anonymous, disputed a second NEC meeting could take place next month, given the association has a congress scheduled for May. The source asserted that even if Jordaan's standing came to a vote, those in favour of his suspension would not have the numbers to succeed.
Sowetan was told Jordaan had his own security detail at the NEC, though this was later downplayed as reinforcements for everyone around the venue.
“We saw two bodyguards following him and we could not understand what was going on,” another official said.
Safa announced after the NEC meeting Jordaan has left the country to attend the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) draw taking place in Morocco on Monday night.
In a statement the association said: "Safa is looking forward to the 2025 Afcon final draw on Monday after hosting two successful ordinary NEC meetings in Johannesburg this weekend.
Arrest shines spotlight not just on Jordaan but Safa leadership: Buti Lerefolo
"The first meeting was on Friday and was a continuation of the adjourned ordinary NEC meeting held in Gqeberha on October 12 2024. The members met again in a second meeting of the year at the Southern Sun OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday, where they dealt with a number of matters."
Jordaan was quoted as saying: “Members were given ample opportunity to express their views and the meeting was very robust. In the tradition of the NEC meetings, they spoke freely and their voices were heard.
“We dealt with a number of matters. We confirmed that for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, Caf group C qualifying campaign, Safa will engage a charter flight for Bafana Bafana. We have also approached the cities in terms of hosting the remaining matches of the qualifiers.
“As far as Banyana Banyana is concerned, we will have a number of friendly matches in preparation for the defence of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations [in Morocco in July].”
Safa's media department said it would not comment on the NEC meeting further than the association's statement on the matter.
