I’d rather pick the goalkeeper coach than a halfhearted player: Amorim on Rashford exile
Late, deflected Martinez strike earns Red Devils much-needed victory at Fulham to move up to 12 place
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim defended his decision to again omit forward Marcus Rashford from his squad for Sunday's 1-0 win over Fulham, insisting he would rather put a goalkeeper coach on the bench than a player not giving their all.
Rashford has not featured for United since mid-December, after he admitted that he was ready for a new challenge in his career, with the England international not in the team's travelling party for Sunday's narrow Premier League victory.
Amorim has always been adamant he will not allow anything less than full application from his players, even if the club are struggling to find form under the Portuguese coach.
“It's always the same reason,” Amorim said when asked about Rashford's latest omission. “The reasons is the training, the way I see what a footballer should do.
How will the boss be spending his birthday?— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2025
You guessed it 👊#MUFC || #FULMUN
“In training, in life and it's every day, every detail. So if things don't change, I will not change. It's the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player.
“You can see it today on the bench — we miss a little bit of pace to go, to change the game, to move some pieces but I prefer like that. I will put [goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before I put a player that does not give the maximum every day. I will not change in that.”
On the eve of his 40th birthday, Amorim joked he feels 10 years older after a difficult first two months at the club.
United were fortunate to emerge from their trip to Craven Cottage with three points. Lisandro Martinez's late deflected winner was the visitors' only shot on target in a poor contest.
The victory was only the fourth time Amorim has tasted league success since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November, with the 20-time top flight champions still struggling in mid-table.
Man Utd get the breakthrough 😤🔴— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 26, 2025
This couldn't have gone any better for Martínez 😲
📺 Stream #FULMUN on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/K3HDattWYy
It's not 40 — I'm 50!” Amorim told the BBC when asked if the Fulham win was the perfect birthday present.
“After two months at Manchester United it's 50. It's a privilege to spend my 40th birthday here.
“That feeling of winning and three points is really important for us. You cannot see a great improvement in the team and that is a fact. But to win helps us to improve.”
A deflected late strike from Martinez earned United victory, after they created few openings in a poor first half at Craven Cottage.
The visitors improved after the break and got the bit of good fortune they needed to grab victory, with Argentine defender Martinez's long-range winner taking a huge deflection before finding the net in the 78th minute.
A timely goal line clearance from young United substitute Toby Collyer late on helped see the visitors home, with the victory moving Amorim's side up to 12th in the standings, four points behind 10th-placed Fulham.
Reuters