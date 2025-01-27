Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele

Christian Saile heads to SuperSport United in a swap deal, as Amakhosi attempt to beef up

27 January 2025 - 14:32
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr (left) and football manager Bobby Motaung (right) introduce new Democratic Republic of Congo international signing Makabi Lilepo.
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr (left) and football manager Bobby Motaung (right) introduce new Democratic Republic of Congo international signing Makabi Lilepo.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC/X

Battling Kaizer Chiefs have moved to beef up their attack and centre of the park with the signing of forwards Makabi Lilepo of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Tashreeq Morris and former South Africa junior international midfielder Thabo Cele.

Amakhosi’s attempt to add much-needed quality to their squad might raise some eyebrows.

Lilepo, a 27-year-old DRC international, is arguably the highest profile of the signings, joining Chiefs from Valenciennes FC, a French Championnat National (third tier) club.

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi, attempting to rebuild the club after nine past seasons without silverware, said he would look for attacking players in the January transfer window as wastefulness in front of goal has been costly for his team since he joined Amakhosi in the 2024-2025 preseason.

Ajax Cape Town Town youth product Morris, 30, who has also turned out for Cape Town City, Sekhukhune United and SuperSport United, will add brawn as a centre-forward who can hold the ball up. His record of 33 goals in 205 top-flight matches in South Africa might not inspire excitement from the Amakhosi faithful.

Morris has played 10 times and scored two goals since joining SuperSport after being clubless for three-and-a-half months in October, having left Sekhukhune in July.

His move “is part of a strategic swap deal that will see striker Christian Saile head the other way” to SuperSport, Chiefs said.

KZN Academy product Cele, 28, showed potential in his youth and earned caps at junior international level. He returns to South Africa having never played in the Premier Soccer League after an eight-and-a-half-year career in Europe for clubs including Real Sport Clube, Benfica’s reserves and Cova Piedade in Portugal, Radomiak Radom in Poland and, since August 2023, Fakel Voronezh in Russia’s Premier League.

The skilful, intelligent midfielder, who brings a wealth of European experience, might be the best of the three acquisitions announced on Monday.

Chiefs said of their signings: “Lilepo plays primarily as a goalscoring right winger with a penchant for taking defenders on in a manner that is sure to thrill Amakhosi supporters.

“With 11 caps for his national team, the attacker has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, which includes an option for a further season. He has played 16 matches for Valenciennes in France this season, scoring four goals and making two assists.

“Before moving to France, he played for Al Hilal in Sudan and AS Vita in his homeland. He carries a wealth of experience in the Caf Champions League [where he scored] eight goals in 16 matches for Al Hilal in Africa’s most prestigious club competition.

“Morris has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Chiefs until June 30 2027. He has successfully undergone his medical assessments and is set to join the team for training next week.

“Cele has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, which includes an option for an additional year.

“With a wealth of international experience, Cele has represented South Africa at various junior levels, including U-20 and U-23, in addition to earning caps for Bafana Bafana.”

Chiefs, who progressed past third-tier Free Agents FC 4-0 in their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash at FNB Stadium on Sunday, meet Orlando Pirates in Saturday's big Betway Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).

Amakhosi are in fifth place in the league with 21 points from 14 matches.

READ MORE

Chaos at Safa NEC meeting but Jordaan’s foes claim victory

Embattled president barred from attending mooted next executive meeting that could decide his future, say sources
Sport
9 hours ago

Bafana learn seeding for Afcon draw, Williams says SA ready for anyone

Goalkeeper counts on bronze medallists’ experience to make them competitive again in Morocco
Sport
6 hours ago

Cardoso says Sundowns will take action over Aubaas earning red again

‘In the end I think it was mission accomplished,’ says coach, despite at times ragged cup win against Sibanye
Sport
7 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs overwhelm lowly Agents in derby tune-up

Pule Mmodi scored a brace while Inácio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro also added to the scoreboard
Sport
21 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW is back for another year of sports analysis and interviews

In the 50th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza is joined by coach Teboho Molopa and TS Galaxy performance analyst ...
Sport
2 days ago

Maswanganyi brace helps Orlando Pirates sink Richards Bay in Nedbank Cup

Orlando Pirates survived a scare to beat Richards Bay 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday to progress to ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chaos at Safa NEC meeting but Jordaan’s foes claim victory Soccer
  2. Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo backs youngsters Shabalala, Vilakazi, Duba and ... Soccer
  3. Olympic stars Simbine and Du Plessis win big at Athletics SA awards evening Sport
  4. Cardoso says Sundowns will take action over Aubaas earning red again Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele Soccer

Latest Videos

Colombia faces US retaliation for turning away deportation flights | REUTERS
LIVE: Eightieth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death ...