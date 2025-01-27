Ajax Cape Town Town youth product Morris, 30, who has also turned out for Cape Town City, Sekhukhune United and SuperSport United, will add brawn as a centre-forward who can hold the ball up. His record of 33 goals in 205 top-flight matches in South Africa might not inspire excitement from the Amakhosi faithful.
Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele
Christian Saile heads to SuperSport United in a swap deal, as Amakhosi attempt to beef up
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC/X
Battling Kaizer Chiefs have moved to beef up their attack and centre of the park with the signing of forwards Makabi Lilepo of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Tashreeq Morris and former South Africa junior international midfielder Thabo Cele.
Amakhosi’s attempt to add much-needed quality to their squad might raise some eyebrows.
Lilepo, a 27-year-old DRC international, is arguably the highest profile of the signings, joining Chiefs from Valenciennes FC, a French Championnat National (third tier) club.
Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi, attempting to rebuild the club after nine past seasons without silverware, said he would look for attacking players in the January transfer window as wastefulness in front of goal has been costly for his team since he joined Amakhosi in the 2024-2025 preseason.
Ajax Cape Town Town youth product Morris, 30, who has also turned out for Cape Town City, Sekhukhune United and SuperSport United, will add brawn as a centre-forward who can hold the ball up. His record of 33 goals in 205 top-flight matches in South Africa might not inspire excitement from the Amakhosi faithful.
Morris has played 10 times and scored two goals since joining SuperSport after being clubless for three-and-a-half months in October, having left Sekhukhune in July.
His move “is part of a strategic swap deal that will see striker Christian Saile head the other way” to SuperSport, Chiefs said.
KZN Academy product Cele, 28, showed potential in his youth and earned caps at junior international level. He returns to South Africa having never played in the Premier Soccer League after an eight-and-a-half-year career in Europe for clubs including Real Sport Clube, Benfica’s reserves and Cova Piedade in Portugal, Radomiak Radom in Poland and, since August 2023, Fakel Voronezh in Russia’s Premier League.
The skilful, intelligent midfielder, who brings a wealth of European experience, might be the best of the three acquisitions announced on Monday.
Chiefs said of their signings: “Lilepo plays primarily as a goalscoring right winger with a penchant for taking defenders on in a manner that is sure to thrill Amakhosi supporters.
“With 11 caps for his national team, the attacker has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, which includes an option for a further season. He has played 16 matches for Valenciennes in France this season, scoring four goals and making two assists.
“Before moving to France, he played for Al Hilal in Sudan and AS Vita in his homeland. He carries a wealth of experience in the Caf Champions League [where he scored] eight goals in 16 matches for Al Hilal in Africa’s most prestigious club competition.
“Morris has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Chiefs until June 30 2027. He has successfully undergone his medical assessments and is set to join the team for training next week.
“Cele has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, which includes an option for an additional year.
“With a wealth of international experience, Cele has represented South Africa at various junior levels, including U-20 and U-23, in addition to earning caps for Bafana Bafana.”
Chiefs, who progressed past third-tier Free Agents FC 4-0 in their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash at FNB Stadium on Sunday, meet Orlando Pirates in Saturday's big Betway Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).
Amakhosi are in fifth place in the league with 21 points from 14 matches.
