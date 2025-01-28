‘He works very hard’: Ncikazi credits Riveiro for Orlando Pirates’ rise

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has praised the relationship he has developed with head coach Jose Riveiro, saying it has helped enabled the club attain the positive results they have since the Spaniard's appointment in June 2022.

Ncikazi, who has spent over four years at Pirates, joining them as an assistant in August 2021 and becoming a co-head coach with Fadlu Davids in 2021-2022 before the arrival of Riveiro, was speaking to the media ahead of the sold-out Betway Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

With Riveiro, the former Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach has won five domestic cup competitions with Pirates and twice finished as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league.

It is, however, the 2024-25 campaign in which the duo's combination is promising to yield even more, having started far better than usual in the league compared to slow starts in the last two campaigns; and also already won the MTN and reached the Caf Champions League quarterfinals.