“We have the same team with and without coach Nabi. We work the same with and without him — there's no difference,” Ben Youssef said.
“The only difference is we didn't concede and that was luck. Maybe we conceded in the other games with coach Nabi because we were unlucky.”
Ben Youssef, as the first assistant coach, managed the Chiefs' dugout in Nabi's absence. Having served his suspension, Nabi will be on the bench when Amakhosi face Orlando Pirates in the league Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
The clean sheet against Agents was only Chiefs' fourth of the season in all competitions. Pule Mmodi netted a brace while Inacio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro were also on target.
Kaizer Chiefs lucky to keep clean sheets in Nabi’s absence: Ben Youssef
Goal against Free Agents will boost Ranga Chivaviro’s confidence ahead of Soweto derby, says assistant coach
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef insists they were lucky to keep clean sheets in both games where coach Nasreddine Nabi was suspended, refusing to take any credit.
Chiefs followed up their 1-0 Betway Premiership midweek win against Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium with Sunday's 4-0 Nedbank Cup thrashing of third-tier Free Agents FC at FNB Stadium.
Nabi watched both matches from the stands having been red-carded three games ago, at the end of Chiefs' 1-0 league defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida on January 12.
“We have the same team with and without coach Nabi. We work the same with and without him — there's no difference,” Ben Youssef said.
“The only difference is we didn't concede and that was luck. Maybe we conceded in the other games with coach Nabi because we were unlucky.”
Ben Youssef, as the first assistant coach, managed the Chiefs' dugout in Nabi's absence. Having served his suspension, Nabi will be on the bench when Amakhosi face Orlando Pirates in the league Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
The clean sheet against Agents was only Chiefs' fourth of the season in all competitions. Pule Mmodi netted a brace while Inacio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro were also on target.
Ben Youssef said Chivaviro's morale will be boosted by the goal he scored after being criticised by fans for missing clear-cut chances for the better part of the season. It was the striker's fifth goal of the season across all competitions.
“For sure this goal will help him a lot because he's been unlucky, missing a lot of opportunities. When a striker doesn't score he's under pressure.
“We work a lot with him — even our mental coach works with him. We need Ranga, this season is long and with this goal, he will come back.”
Ben Youssef said Chiefs will wait for an MRI scan to determine the extent of Wandile Duba's injury. The attacking player tumbled on the ball and looked to have injured his ankle before he was stretchered off for Chivaviro in the 45th minute against Agents.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Kaizer Chiefs overwhelm lowly Agents in derby tune-up
Chaos at Safa NEC meeting but Jordaan’s foes claim victory
Bafana learn seeding for Afcon draw, Williams says SA ready for anyone
Cardoso says Sundowns will take action over Aubaas earning red again
ARENA SPORTS SHOW is back for another year of sports analysis and interviews
Experience helps 10-man Sundowns overcome minnows Sibanye Golden Stars in Nedbank Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos