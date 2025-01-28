Soccer

Neymar leaves Al Hilal by mutual agreement as R1.76bn deal flops

28 January 2025 - 09:15 By Mohamed Yossry
Al Hilal's Neymar during an Asian Champions League group match against Al at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates in October 2024.
Image: Reuters/Walid Zain/File Photo

Neymar has parted ways with Al Hilal by mutual consent, the Saudi Pro League champions said on Monday, after a disappointing spell at the club for Brazil's all-time top scorer.

The 32-year-old sustained a knee injury in Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023 and has struggled to get back to his best.

“Al Hilal Club Company and Neymar Jr have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship by mutual consent” The Saudi club posted on X.

Neymar has played only seven games for Al Hilal since moving from Paris St Germain for a reported fee of around €90m (R1.76bn) in August 2023.

Brazilian media have reported Neymar, who has scored 79 goals for the national team, will return to his childhood club Santos, who he left in 2013 to join Barcelona.

He moved to PSG from Barca for a world record fee of €222m in August 2017. 

Reuters

