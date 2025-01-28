Neymar leaves Al Hilal by mutual agreement as R1.76bn deal flops

Neymar has parted ways with Al Hilal by mutual consent, the Saudi Pro League champions said on Monday, after a disappointing spell at the club for Brazil's all-time top scorer.

The 32-year-old sustained a knee injury in Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023 and has struggled to get back to his best.

“Al Hilal Club Company and Neymar Jr have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship by mutual consent” The Saudi club posted on X.