Matlou was overcome with emotion in his post-match TV interview with SuperSport.
‘A smart player’: Ben Youssef on revitalisation of Chiefs’ George Matlou
Midfielder in tears at man-of-the-match award against Agents, eyes bigger stage in derby against Pirates
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs have high hopes for the impact midfielder George Matlou can have on the second half of their season after an emotional return from a long-term injury.
Supporters have taken note, before Saturday’s Betway Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at a sold-out FNB Stadium, of Matlou’s energy and influence in midfield in three games where he has gradually been introduced back to match fitness.
The 26-year-old was in tears in his post-match interview with SuperSport on Sunday, receiving his man-of-the-match award after a starring role in Chiefs’ 4-0 Nedbank Cup last 32 win against third tier Free Agents at FNB Stadium.
Playing his first full match since his return, creative midfielder Matlou made himself available for combinations, showed an eye for a pass and brought a ball-playing element at times lacking in Chiefs’ midfield this season.
“It’s been a hard journey for me. It’s not easy being out of football for nine months, so I’m grateful to my medical team and to the coach for believing in me,” he said.
“It wasn’t easy for me but I thank God he gave me strength and thanks for the team for helping me to be the George I know.
“Playing for Chiefs is not easy. Everyone wants to play for Chiefs but no-one knows how it is to be here.
“I’m privileged to wear the Chiefs jersey. I’m grateful to the technical team for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent.”
The midfielder has had a varied career since graduating from Bidvest Wits’ development to All Stars and Cape Umoya in the first division, time with Sanjoanense in the Portuguese lower leagues, his first top flight season for Moroka Swallows in 2021-2022 and transfer to Chiefs in July 2022.
He will hope for an opportunity to show his performance against amateurs on Sunday can be transferred to a far more imposing stage in front of close to 90,000 supporters against Pirates at FNB on Saturday.
