Soccer

‘A smart player’: Ben Youssef on revitalisation of Chiefs’ George Matlou

Midfielder in tears at man-of-the-match award against Agents, eyes bigger stage in derby against Pirates

29 January 2025 - 13:29
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
George Matlou of Kaizer Chiefs during their Nedbank Cup last 32 match against Free Agents FC at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have high hopes for the impact midfielder George Matlou can have on the second half of their season after an emotional return from a long-term injury.

Supporters have taken note, before Saturday’s Betway Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at a sold-out FNB Stadium, of Matlou’s energy and influence in midfield in three games where he has gradually been introduced back to match fitness.

The 26-year-old was in tears in his post-match interview with SuperSport on Sunday, receiving his man-of-the-match award after a starring role in Chiefs’ 4-0 Nedbank Cup last 32 win against third tier Free Agents at FNB Stadium.

Playing his first full match since his return, creative midfielder Matlou made himself available for combinations, showed an eye for a pass and brought a ball-playing element at times lacking in Chiefs’ midfield this season.

The player paid tribute to the technical staff of head coach Nasreddine Nabi for the faith shown in him. Amakhosi assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef, on Chiefs' bench in their past two games while Nabi was suspended, gave credit to fitness coach Safi Majdi for helping nurse the midfielder back from a long-term knee injury.

“For George Matlou we have to thank our fitness coach Majdi. I think from the first day when he was here we took the history of George, with his injuries and everything, and he did a lot of work with him,” Ben Youssef said.

“Now I can say Matlou is 100% for the team. We can see he started the last game and managed 60 minutes [in Chiefs’ 1-0 Premiership win against Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 19]. We started step by step — in the first game he played 10 minutes [in the 1-0 defeat against Golden Arrows in Durban on January 12], then 60, now 90.

“So we are so proud of him. Even in the game [against Agents] he was so good; tactically he’s a smart player and I hope he will help us in the season.”

Matlou was overcome with emotion in his post-match TV interview with SuperSport.

“It’s been a hard journey for me. It’s not easy being out of football for nine months, so I’m grateful to my medical team and to the coach for believing in me,” he said.

“It wasn’t easy for me but I thank God he gave me strength and thanks for the team for helping me to be the George I know.

“Playing for Chiefs is not easy. Everyone wants to play for Chiefs but no-one knows how it is to be here.

“I’m privileged to wear the Chiefs jersey. I’m grateful to the technical team for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent.”

The midfielder has had a varied career since graduating from Bidvest Wits’ development to All Stars and Cape Umoya in the first division, time with Sanjoanense in the Portuguese lower leagues, his first top flight season for Moroka Swallows in 2021-2022 and transfer to Chiefs in July 2022.

He will hope for an opportunity to show his performance against amateurs on Sunday can be transferred to a far more imposing stage in front of close to 90,000 supporters against Pirates at FNB on Saturday.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Lekgwathi, Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to fire in Soweto derby

Legends discuss the talking points before Saturday’s sold-out Orlando Pirates-Kaizer Chiefs clash at FNB Stadium.
Sport
5 hours ago

Mosimane leaves Iranian club Esteghlal over ‘unpaid salaries’

It is not the first time the SA coach has had to battle a club to secure his wages working in the Gulf region.
Sport
7 hours ago

How unsung Deon Hotto is propelling Orlando Pirates’ charge for title glory

The 30-year-old is reaching the right peak where the confluence of experience, skill and pace mean so much for his club
Sport
11 hours ago

‘He works very hard’: Ncikazi credits Riveiro for Orlando Pirates’ rise

‘In Kaizer Chiefs we see a team that is an opponent that we need points from,’ says Bucs assistant coach
Sport
23 hours ago

Broos happy with Bafana’s Afcon draw, says Egypt are group B favourites

‘I think we have a great opportunity to qualify for the next round,’ says South Africa coach
Sport
23 hours ago

What Bafana are up against at Afcon: Egypt, Angola and Zim broken down

On paper at least, record seven-times champions Egypt will probably be the favourites of many supporters and pundits to top group B.
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele

Christian Saile heads to SuperSport United in a swap deal, as Amakhosi attempt to beef up
Sport
2 days ago
