Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Lekgwathi, Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to fire in Soweto derby

Legends discuss the talking points before Saturday’s sold-out Orlando Pirates-Kaizer Chiefs clash at FNB Stadium

29 January 2025 - 10:54 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Katlego Mphela and Lucky Lekgwathi expect ‘young guns’ to impress during the Soweto derby.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 51st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele preview the hugely-anticipated Soweto derby with Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela. 

Orlando Pirates host Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership derby at a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), with close to 90,000 people expected to attend the biggest match on the South African domestic football calendar.

Former Pirates captain and defender Lekgwathi and Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mphela said they are expecting a competitive encounter likely to be dominated by the young emerging players in both teams' ranks. 

In the 51st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele preview the hugely-anticipated Soweto derby with Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela.

Since the beginning of the season, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has relied heavily on younger players such as destructive wingers Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkotha and he recently introduced Siyabonga Ndlozi with much success. 

For Chiefs, coach Nasreddine Nabi is expected to put faith in Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi and possibly Samkelo Zwane to show what they can do in front of a full house. 

Amakhosi may be without young attacker Wandile Duba, who was stretchered off the field in their 4-0 Nedbank Cup last 32 win over amateur side Free Agents last weekend. 

There will be crucial roles for senior players such as Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Makhehleni Makhaula, Thalente Mbatha and Patrick Maswanganyi for Pirates and Bruce Bvuma, Yusuf Maart, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Ranga Chivaviro for Chiefs.

All these talking points and more are discussed on the show.

‘He works very hard’: Ncikazi credits Riveiro for Orlando Pirates’ rise

‘In Kaizer Chiefs we see a team that is an opponent that we need points from,’ says Bucs assistant coach
Sport
19 hours ago

Maswanganyi brace helps Orlando Pirates sink Richards Bay in Nedbank Cup

Orlando Pirates survived a scare to beat Richards Bay 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday to progress to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele

Christian Saile heads to SuperSport United in a swap deal, as Amakhosi attempt to beef up
Sport
1 day ago
